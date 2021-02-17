Nordstrom Just Marked Down Thousands of Shoe Styles — These Are the Ones to Buy

Nordstrom’s sale is the gift that keeps on giving, with newly marked-down styles for you to shop. Through Feb. 21, the sale includes up to 50% off thousands of chic footwear options from brands including Sorel, Jeffrey Campbell, Steve Madden and more.
Whether you’re still on the hunt for the perfect pair boots or just looking to spice up your wardrobe with a few fresh footwear styles, we rounded up a selection of our favorite looks that are currently on sale at Nordstrom.com.
Sorel Lennox Lace-Up Boot
As one of 2021’s buzziest boot choices, these shoes beloved by the likes of Katie Holmes and Kristin Cavallari offer a practical and stylish way to keep your feet protected from the cold
Franco Sarto Jesine Lace-Up Boot
Embrace the combat boot trend, which will seamlessly transition into spring, with this elevated pair that features a refreshed ’70s-inspired platform.
Steve Madden Malvern Loafer
Chunky loafers are one of this year’s hottest shoe trends. Get in on the look with this versatile black pair. It can be worn with crew-length socks and styled with many outfits, from jeans and a sweater to a sundress in the warmer months.
Blondo Cayla Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Marrying fashion with function, these timeless Chelsea boots can withstand the elements while complementing any color or pattern in your ensemble.
Adidas Superstar Sneaker
For a fun take on go-to white sneakers, try this subtly printed version of the classic Adidas Superstar shoe.
Naturalizer Avery Waterproof Bootie
Perfect for the transitioning between the seasons, this waterproof boot features a trendy square toe and ample cushioning underfoot with arch support.
Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal
Try out the “ugly” sandal trend with this strappy Birkenstock style in 2021’s must-have neutral hue.
Vince Camuto Latenla Ankle Strap Ballet Flat
Vince Kalina Genuine Shearling Slipper
Refresh your at-home footwear wardrobe with this cute sherpa slipper, featuring an open-toe design to prevent feet from overheating.
Jeffrey Campbell La Siren Mixed Media Bootie
With an offset heel and sharply pointed toe, this architectural bootie adds intrigue to any simple look and offers a chic contrast to pair with straight-leg and mom-style jeans.
Paul Green Cici Slide Sandal
Done in sleek black leather with an asymmetrical block heel, these strappy mules are the perfect day-to-night shoe.