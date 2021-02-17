×
Nordstrom Just Marked Down Thousands of Shoe Styles — These Are the Ones to Buy

By Claudia Miller, Elisa Lewittes
Franco-Sarto-Jesine-Lace-Up-Boot, Nordstrom Winter Sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s sale is the gift that keeps on giving, with newly marked-down styles for you to shop. Through Feb. 21, the sale includes up to 50% off thousands of chic footwear options from brands including Sorel, Jeffrey Campbell, Steve Madden and more.

Whether you’re still on the hunt for the perfect pair boots or just looking to spice up your wardrobe with a few fresh footwear styles, we rounded up a selection of our favorite looks that are currently on sale at Nordstrom.com.

Sorel Lennox Lace-Up Boot

As one of 2021’s buzziest boot choices, these shoes beloved by the likes of Katie Holmes and Kristin Cavallari offer a practical and stylish way to keep your feet protected from the cold

Sorel Lennox Lace Up Boot, Nordstrom Winter Sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Sorel Lennox Lace-Up Boots $200 $120
Buy it

Franco Sarto Jesine Lace-Up Boot

Embrace the combat boot trend, which will seamlessly transition into spring, with this elevated pair that features a refreshed ’70s-inspired platform.

 

Franco Sarto Jesine Lace-Up Boot, Nordstrom Winter Sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Franco Sarto Jesine Lace-Up Boot $169 $99
Buy it

Steve Madden Malvern Loafer

Chunky loafers are one of this year’s hottest shoe trends. Get in on the look with this versatile black pair. It can be worn with crew-length socks and styled with many outfits, from jeans and a sweater to a sundress in the warmer months.

Steve Madden Malvern Loafer, Nordstrom Winter Sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Steve Madden Malvern Loafer $100 $54
Buy it

Blondo Cayla Waterproof Chelsea Boot

Marrying fashion with function, these timeless Chelsea boots can withstand the elements while complementing any color or pattern in your ensemble.

 

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Blondo Cayla Waterproof Chelsea Boot $170 $80
Buy it

Adidas Superstar Sneaker

For a fun take on go-to white sneakers, try this subtly printed version of the classic Adidas Superstar shoe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Adidas Superstar Sneaker $90 $63
Buy it

Naturalizer Avery Waterproof Bootie

Perfect for the transitioning between the seasons, this waterproof boot features a trendy square toe and ample cushioning underfoot with arch support.

Naturalizer Avery Waterproof Bootie, Nordstrom Winter Sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Naturalizer Avery Waterproof Bootie $175 $123
Buy it

Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal

Try out the “ugly” sandal trend with this strappy Birkenstock style in 2021’s must-have neutral hue.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal $100 $80
Buy it

Vince Camuto Latenla Ankle Strap Ballet Flat

Vince Camuto Latenla Ankle Strap Flat, Nordstrom Winter Sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Vince Camuto Latenla Flat $100 $59
Buy it

Vince Kalina Genuine Shearling Slipper

Refresh your at-home footwear wardrobe with this cute sherpa slipper, featuring an open-toe design to prevent feet from overheating.

Vince Camuto Kalina Genuine Shearling Slipper, Nordstrom Winter Sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Vince Kalina Slipper $125 $75
Buy it

Jeffrey Campbell La Siren Mixed Media Bootie

With an offset heel and sharply pointed toe, this architectural bootie adds intrigue to any simple look and offers a chic contrast to pair with straight-leg and mom-style jeans.

Jeffrey Campbell La-Siren Mixed Media Bootie, Nordstrom Winter Sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Jeffrey Campbell La Siren Bootie $225 $169
Buy it

Paul Green Cici Slide Sandal

Done in sleek black leather with an asymmetrical block heel, these strappy mules are the perfect day-to-night shoe.

Paul-Green-Cici-Slide-Sandal-
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Paul Green Cici Slide Sandal $289 $116
Buy it
