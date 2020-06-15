Nordstrom’s Menswear Shoe Sale Offers Items Up to 70% Off, Just in Time for Father’s Day

With Father’s Day around the corner, Nordstrom’s Menswear Sale is full of great deals, including shoes.

Stock up on sneakers, sandals and more, now discounted at up to 70% off until June 21. From designer items to athletic brands, the Nordstrom Menswear Sale is a great option for those looking to give great gifts for less this Father’s Day.

Worried your gift might not come in time? Nordstrom is now offering curbside pick up at select locations. Simply enter your zip code on Nordstrom.com to check to see if the service is offered in your area.

Below, take a look at some of the best Father’s Day deals when it comes to footwear now offered on Nordstrom’s website.

Nordstrom Menswear Shoe Sale: Cole Haan Warren Cap Toe Derby

Cole Haan’s Warren Cap Toe Derby shoe is sharp-looking and comfortable, thanks to the Grand.OS technology in the footbed. The leather shoe is now 70% off, making it the perfect time to snag this sensible dress shoe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nordstrom Menswear Shoe Sale: Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker

This Father’s Day, give the gift of a classic sneaker. Adidas’ Stan Smith sneaker will never go out of style with its classic tennis shoe silhouette and perforated stripes. Offered in both green and navy, the iconic sneaker is now 30% off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nordstrom Menswear Shoe Sale: 1901 Marco Driving Shoe

Another great deal offered in Nordstrom’s Menswear Shoe Sale is the Marco Driving Shoe from 1901. Now retailed for 62% off of its original retail price, the shoe is quite a deal. Crafted from rich leather, these slip-on shoes will easily elevate the man in your life’s summer style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nordstrom Menswear Shoe Sale: Magnanni Elonso Sneaker

Another great gift for Father’s Day are these hand-painted Italian leather sneakers from Magnanni. Now marked down at 66% of its original price, the luxury sneaker is now offered at a steal. Additionally, the lace-up shoe was crafted in Spain and features cushioned art support.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nordstrom Menswear Shoe Sale: Spring Sneaker

Nordstrom is offering another leather sneaker but at $34. The lace-up sneaker is from Nordstrom’s in-house men’s brand and is now 66% off. The sporty sneaker is available in a tan or gray leather colorway.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nordstrom Menswear Shoe Sale: Sanuk Bear Cozy TX Flip Flop

Sandals are always a good idea. Sanuk sandals provide both comfort and style thanks to its signature cushy footbed. Shoppers can now snag the flip flop for $35 on Nordstrom.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nordstrom Menswear Shoe Sale: Adidas Adilette Stripe Sport Sandal

Nordstrom’s Menswear Shoe Sale also has slides. The classic Adidas Adilette Stripe Sport Sandal is now available on Nordstrom.com for $32. These slip-on sandals are a great summer option for those looking for a shoe that’s comfortable and water-resistant.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nordstrom Menswear Shoe Sale: Deer Stags Nordic Slipper

Slippers always make a great gift option, especially while most continue to work from home and practice social distancing. Nordstrom has included Deer Stags Nordic Slipper’s in its sale, now marked down at 62% off its original price.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nordstrom Menswear Shoe Sale: Keen Targhee III Sandal

Another outdoor sandal offered in Nordstrom’s sale is the Keen Targhee III Sandal. This water-proof shoe has an arch-support footbed and traction sole, fit for any adventure that awaits. The ultimate summer sandal from Keen is now retailed at $70 from the original $110.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nordstrom Menswear Shoe Sale: Sanuk Hi Five Slip-On Sandal

Nordstrom has another Sanuk shoe in its current menswear sale. This earthy canvas slip-on is lightweight and minimal, making it a summer staple that can transition into fall. Offered in a natural and black colorway, this slip-on shoe from Sanuk is now retailed at $45.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nordstrom Menswear Shoe Sale: Good Man Brand Edge Sneaker

These seasonal suede sneakers from Good Man are now marked down at 64% off. Crafted in Italy, the shoes come in three fun colorways including Mint (below), French Blue and Blazing Orange.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.