Best Nordstrom Rack Shoes on Sale Starting at $30

It’s no secret that shoppers can find deals on big brand and designer items at Nordstrom Rack.

From Tory Burch slip-ons to Hoka One One sneakers, the retailer’s current curation of discounted items is worth checking out. For a limited time, Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 60% off on women’s sandals as well as an additional discount on a select number of sneakers, boots and heels online.

Below, take a look at some of the best women’s shoes to shop right now at nordstromrack.com.

Gentle Soles by Kenneth Cole Eugene Flat

Part of Nordstrom Rack’s current Women’s Blowout Sale, the Eugene Flat from Gentle Soles by Kenneth Cole is now 74% off. Shoppers can snag these sliver slip-on shoes that feature a cushy footbed and grippy outsole for $53.

Catherine Malandrino Fable Platform Rain Boot

Look stylish even when it rains with the Fable Platform Rain Boot from Catherine Malandrino. The grip lug sole boot sits on a 2-inch heel, elevating the wearer from the rain. Now $30, these boots are 57% off its original retailed price. But act fast, sizes are selling out quickly for the water-resistant shoe.

Free People Charlie Block Heeled Mule Sandal

Take a walk on the wild side with the Charlie Block Heeled Mule Sandal from Free People. Shoppers can choose from up to four bold colorways included croc-embossed leather and tiger. Now 69% off, these sandals which originally retailed for $128 are $40.

Splendid Hummingbird Block Heeled Mule

Shoppers can score deals on on-trend items for fall like this clog from Splendid. The Hummingbird Block Heeled Mule from Splendid features a round toe and a retro-inspired corduroy upper. The fashionable shoe comes in three neutral colorways, including in black suede, pictured below.

Hoka One One Elevated March 2 Running Shoe

A few pairs of Hoka One One running shoes are also offering on sale online at Nordstrom Rack. Shoppers can pick from three colorways of the Elevated March 2 Running Shoe that is made from breathable fabric. The lightweight sneaker also is complete with Hoka One One’s Profly cushioning technology to help ease the impact of running surfaces. Act fast, these shoes are going quick.

Pelle Moda Selby Strappy Platform Sandal

These Pelle Moda sandals are now 71% off. The strappy sandal is inspired by espadrilles and features festive jute detailing around the 1-inch platform. Originally retailed for $155, these now $45 sandals are selling out fast.

Vintage Havana Becka Color Block Sneaker

For $34, shoppers can add the Vintage Havana Becka Color Block Sneaker to their bag. The statement shoe is constructed with leather and has a lightly padded insole for comfort. The trendy sneaker can add a pop of color to any outfit, no matter the season.

Tory Burch Penny Suede Mule

Stand out in these slip-ons from Tory Burch. Originally retailed for $328, the Penny Suede Mule by Tory Burch is now 45% off. Shoppers can pick from three colorways including this statement color Canyon Red, pictured below.

Vans Old School Sneaker

Now marked down at 54% off, shoppers can snag a pair of Old School Sneakers from Vans. The trendy light blue colorway will add a pop of color to any outfit. The retro-inspired shoe is great for skating or as an everyday slip-on shoe.

Vince Jesson Espadrille Slingback Sandal

Nordstrom Rack’s current discounts include up to 60% off on Vince shoes. The Jesson Espadrille sits on a 1.75-inch jute-adorned platform that has a grip sole for traction. Plus, the cushioned padding on the footbed adds comfort to the fashionable slingback, making it the ultimate out-and-about shoe.

Steve Madden Pixie Bootie

Shoppers can also stock up on fall shoes as well at Nordstrom Rack. Originally $131, the Pixie Bootie from Steve Madden is now $45. The simple but chic 3.5-inch boot is offered in black and snake-embossed leather.

