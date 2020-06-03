Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale on Sneakers Offers Up Big Savings on Nike, Steve Madden and More

Warm weather has arrived — and that means it’s time to break out a pair of sneakers.

Whether you’re looking to find the perfect pair for your social distancing walk or are hoping for a cute lifestyle silhouette to help life your spirits, Nordstrom Rack has you covered. For the next five days, the retailer is offering up to 60% on sneakers, with major discounts on athletic, lifestyle and comfort silhouettes for the whole family. Whether you’re looking for a sporty silhouette from the likes of Nike and Puma or are hoping to snag deals on lifestyle options from brands such as Steve Madden and Stuart Weitzman, Nordstrom Rack probably has a pair that fits the bill.

While you’re stocking up on sneakers, you may also want to consider adding some face masks to your cart. Nordstrom Rack has a selection of understated machine-washable face masks — an essential item that will keep you protected in the weeks to come — stocked in adult and children sizing.

Although the sale also includes discounts on styles for men and kids, FN has rounded up a selection below of our favorite on-sale styles for women.

Nike Renew Running Shoe

A favorite of celebs including Lucy Hale, the Nike Renew boasts a comfy foam midsole with a cushioned footbed.

Ash Cult Leopard Genuine Calf Hair Platform Sneaker

Get a height boost of 2 inches in these chic platform sneakers, which offer a subtle take on the animal-print trend.

Steve Madden Glaammar Zip Sneaker

Take on spring ’20’s animal-print trend in a big way with these sleek sneakers, which feature a zipper accent for an additional element of interest.

Stuart Weitzman Mollie Slip-On Sneaker

Available now for 50% off, these suede slip-on sneakers feature a leather strap across the vamp with a delicate bow. A padded footbed and grip sole ensures the style is walkable.

Hoka One One Mach 2

Hoka One One is known for its ultracushioned sneakers, maximized for downhill running. Snag a pair for yourself at 34% off.

Puma Cell Endura Rebound Sneaker

Take on the chunky sneaker trend with these clunky pair, which is marked down by nearly 60%.

Dr. Scholl’s Kensie Lace-Up Platform Sneaker

For an understated look that adds a small height boast, try out these Dr. Scholl’s kicks, now just $30.

Rag & Bone Army Snake Embossed Low Top Sneaker

Snake-embossed leather gives this casual sneaker some fierce edge.

Tommy Hilfiger Oryana Sneaker

Add a pop of color to your day with these bold yellow Tommy Hilfiger kicks, available for just $30.

Abound Raegin Wedge Sneaker

Keep things casual — but add 2 inches of height — in these adorable wedge sneakers from Abound. Plus, they’re just $30.

