Men’s Cole Haan Sneakers Are Currently 50% Off at Nordstrom’s Daily Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still on, and includes Daily Deals on select store items every day.

Today’s Daily Deal is on Cole Haan’s GrandPro Sneaker, which is now 50% off. The low-top style features a solid black leather upper with a contrast textile lining and detail at the toe. It also includes the the brand’s Grand.OS energy-foam footbed for anatomically engineered support and bounce back with every step.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Polished enough for the office and able to dress up jeans on the weekend, too, this style promises to be your new go-to sneaker. It comes in a wide range of sizes for men, including up to a size 15 shoe, making it easy to find your perfect fit.

Since the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opened up to all shoppers on Aug. 19, the retailer has offered huge savings on coveted footwear, fashion apparel, workout gear and more. Some of last week’s hottest deals included up to 54% off on an All Saints white button-down for men, Blondo sneaker and boots for women and an exercise top from Nordstrom’s in-house workout line Zella.

All past and current Daily deals can be viewed on Nordstrom.com’s Daily Deals calendar. Keep in mind that the Anniversary sale and Daily Deals promotion will end Aug. 30 at 9:30 am ET, so you’ll want to act fast before they’re both gone. For your shopping convenience, check out our favorite finds from the Anniversary sale.