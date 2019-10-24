Nordstrom Is Offering Big Savings for Black Friday 2019 — Here’s What You Should Know

Black Friday only comes once a year — so you have to make it count.

Now that a fall chill is settling in, it’s time to write holiday wishlists and get a head start on the shopping. Savvy consumers are looking forward in particular to the biggest savings days of the year: Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Many brands and retailers have markdowns for the holidays, and Nordstrom offers some of the best discount opportunities around. The company will be offering major sales in-store and online for Black Friday — and if you miss out, you can score more savings on its website a few days later, on Cyber Monday. What’s more, the retailer will include items from top brands among its marked-down stock, including shoes from Hunter, Ugg and Tory Burch.

Now that we’ve piqued your interest, read on for answers to all your questions about Nordstrom’s sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

When does Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale begin? How long will it run?

Nordstrom’s Black Friday deals starts on the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 29. For online savings, consumers can head to Nordstrom.com beginning at midnight ET. In-store hours are still to be announced — we’ll keep you updated when they become available.

When does Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale begin? How long will it run?

The Nordstrom Cyber Monday sale begins on Dec. 2 at midnight ET — so get ready to pounce on that keyboard. Fans can head to Nordstrom.com for all the savings.

If I buy online, is shipping free? What about returns?

You’re in luck: Nordstrom always offers free shipping and free returns — regardless of how much a purchase costs. If it’s easier for you to pick up your items than to have them shipped, that’s also an option. Nordstrom has free in-store pickup for online purchases.

What kinds of items will be discounted?

Nordstrom is offering big savings on shoes, but that’s not all. Customers can expect discounts on clothing, handbags, jewelry, beauty products and home goods. Items will be on sale in the men’s, women’s and children’s categories.

What brands will be on sale?

In addition to footwear offerings from the likes of Ugg, Tory Burch and Hunter, Nordstrom has plenty of other discounts on tap. For instance, you can look forward to slashed prices on AG jeans, The North Face coats and Nike athletic wear.

What about Nordstrom Rack?

Nordstrom’s off-price channel, Nordstrom Rack, will have major markdowns for Black Friday. Consumers can head to Nordstromrack.com for Black Friday deals from Nov. 24 through Nov. 29 — with in-store deals available only on Nov. 29. For those hoping to do their shopping online, the website will offer exclusive flash savings and daily specials throughout its Black Friday festivities. For Cyber Monday, fans can head to Nordstromrack.com on Dec. 2, with additional sales to come throughout December.

Want more?

The Stores That Are Open Early on Thanksgiving and BlackFriday

Where to Score the Best Deals On Sneakers This Black Friday

REI to Close All Stores on Black Friday Again + Do Something Different