What You Need to Know About the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom anniversary sale is almost here. This year, however, the dates have been pushed back due to COVID-19 health concerns, allowing for Nordstrom to ensure comfort and safety for customers.

Beginning Aug. 19 to Aug. 30, the anniversary sale will take place for all shoppers, including on Nordstrom.com, and as always, Nordstrom cardmembers will be able to shop before everyone else.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: What You Need to Know

Early access starts on Aug. 4 for “Icon” status members, Aug. 7 for “Ambassadors,” Aug. 10 for “Influencers” and Aug. 13 for “Insiders” cardholders.

In addition, all customers will be able to preview the sale items starting July 24, allowing shoppers to save items to Wish Lists for faster check out times. This digital preview experience will replace Nordstrom’s print catalog, according to the retailer.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: When and Where Does It All Happen?

The sale will be offered in open stores during normal business hours while online shopping begins at 9:30 a.m. ET. The last day of the anniversary sale is Aug. 30, with prices going back up on the 31st.

Nordstrom Canada is also offering the anniversary sale starting Aug. 19 to Sept. 3, with the ability to shop online at Nordstrom.ca.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: What to Expect

Unlike other major sales, this one isn’t marked by clearance racks of last season’s items to clean out inventory for the colder months ahead; rather, it offers brand-new arrivals at extremely discounted prices for a limited time only, including everyday essentials and men’s, women’s and children’s brands. Among the sale’s most sought-after names are Madewell, Vince, Topshop and more.