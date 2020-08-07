The Best Nike Sneakers On Sale Now — Up to 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike is back with major savings that you won’t want to pass up.

The athletic powerhouse dropped prices on a selection of its hit sneakers, apparel, accessories and more as part of a limited-time deal. Save over 40% off sneakers from LeBron James’ signature line in addition to classic silhouettes from the brand and workout-ready footwear all at Nike.com.

For sneaker deals made easy, FN rounded up the best pairs on sale now — but you better act fast because these savings won’t last long.

NikeCourt Royale AC

Pulling from the Nike archives, this low-top sneaker makes for the ideal everyday pair with its neutral tones and smooth uppers. The rubber outsole offers flexibility on top of stability.

Nike Air Max 270 React

The combination of a Max Air 270 unit and full-length Nike React foam midsole in this sneaker form the perfect level of cushion and comfort. Available in a wide variety of colorways, these pairs provide the pop every outfit needs and with over $50 in savings, these sneakers are a deal you can’t pass up.

Air Jordan 1 Mid

A classic sneaker inspired by the legendary Michael Jordan, this mid-top sneaker provides the perfect balance between a casual low-top style and a bolder high-top silhouette. An Air-Sole unit cushions every step as a cupsole construction holds the foot steady for traction.

Nike Benassi Slide

Available in sizes for both men and women, these slides from Nike will quickly become your go-to shoe of the summer. The cross-foot strap comes lined with an ultra-soft fabric, on top of the already cushioned foam midsole, allowing you to step into comfort even on the hottest of days.

Nike Air Force 1 Gore-Tex

For 45% off, both men and women can enjoy the bold nature of the Air Force 1 Gore-Tex kicks. Made with waterproof technology as well as water-wicking flat laces, you can wear these pairs come rain or shine to boost all your street style-ready outfits with ease.

Nike Joyride Run Flyknit

Tackle short sprints or long-distance runs with a little help from these Nike running shoes. This specialized pair encapsulates strategically-placed pockets underfoot with tiny foam beads inside, allowing for improved shock absorption during strides. Plus, the signature Flyknit material in the upper lets the foot retain full mobility while still hugging it in place.

Nike Lebron 17

Channel your inner King James whenever you wear these basketball shoes on your feet. They’re designed to give support on impact in addition to a responsive feel on and off the court. The one-of-a-kind KnitPosite uppers show off your unique flair with a Max Air unit in the heel to help absorb shock. This pair is also available in men’s and women’s sizing.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36

Men can reap the benefits of this top-of-the-line running shoe that’s created in a way that reduces bulk without compromising comfort. Starting with a full-length Zoom Air unit, this shoe allows fora smooth ride with exposed Flywire cable to hold the foot down even during sprints. Waffle pistons on the outsole round out the design to hook you up with traction on any surface.

Nike Metcon 5

At-home fitness quickly became the new normal throughout the past few months. With high-intensity interval training becoming a living room sport, you’ll need a pair of these training shoes to help you get in shape. They work to improve stability for squats and lifts as foam firms up in the heel for a sturdy feel, while the forefoot softens for proper cushioning.

Nike Air Max 2090

Inspired by retro designs of the past decades, the brand upgraded vintage silhouettes with brand-new Nike Air cushioning in this Air Max iteration. Topped off with a faux-Waffle outsole, this mesh-paneled sneaker elevates any look with its unique speed-lacing system, springy foam midsole and embossed AIR detailing.

Nike Kyrie Flytrap 3

This signature style from Nike’s line with NBA star Kyrie Irving sets you up for on-court success and off-court style. Available in men’s and women’s sizing, a curved outsole provides side-to-side traction as you glide past the competition; joined by a securing hook-and-loop strap, the Flywire cables lock the foot down for maximum stability, too. A-Zoom Air unit finishes off the design for responsiveness on each step.