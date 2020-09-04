Nike’s Epic Labor Day Sale Offers Up to 40% Off Your Favorite Sneakers & Apparel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Labor Day is just around the corner and Nike is celebrating the holiday weekend with deals and steals.

The Swoosh brand is offering up to 40% off your favorite sneakers, slides, apparel and more, all at Nike.com. Save on retro styles, shop newer models at a discounted price and stock up on all your athleisure-chic styles ahead of fall.

Read on to see FN’s top picks from Nike’s can’t-miss Labor Day sale.

Nike Blazer Mid ’77

A classic all the way from the 1970s, the Blazer Mid silhouette offers a stylish retro-inspired look with a sole designed to look worn in. The oversize Swoosh accent across both the medial and lateral sides comes accented with exposed foam on the tongue. Autoclave construction fuses the outsole to the midsole for a fully streamlined look as well.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Sportswear JDI Sweatshirt

As temperatures start to drop with fall on the way, this sweatshirt is an important one to add to your cart. Its comfortable fleece interior sits softly on the skin while ribbing at the neck, cuff and hems keeps it from slipping. Finished with the brand’s iconic “Just Do It” slogan, the style pairs easily with joggers but also looks cool under an oversize bomber jacket.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Gore-Tex

The brand transformed its iconic Air Force 1 silhouette with a little help from Gore-Tex waterproof technology. The monochromatic appeal includes an inner sleeve to keep the foot warm come fall and winter as well as an Air unit in the midsole for increased cushioning. A mix of leather and perforated panels across the upper gives this style a water-resistant yet street style-ready appeal.

Nike Air Force 1 Gore-Tex CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike One Luxe Leggings

Athleisure is the new normal amidst the current climate and Nike wants you to stay as comfy-chic as possible with these easygoing leggings. Hitting high on the waist, the uses a silky fabric to wick away moisture and hug the legs in all the right places. Utilizing at least 50% recycled polyester fabric as well, the style boasts a non-sheer finish to ensure no exposed lines or issues when squatting.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2

Get ready for cool outdoor runs with the ideal fall weather on its way in with these running shoes. Constructed from Flyknit material that flexes with your every move, these men’s pairs employ foam cushioning for a return of energy on each step. Molding on the heel keeps the foot stable in addition to breathable uppers that allow for aeration and heat release.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Offcourt Icon Clash

Slip into comfort with these Nike slides on your feet. The plush strap is unlike any other pool slide with its innovative foam that is perfect for both post-injury recovery and just comfy everyday wear. A contoured footbed hugs the foot in place with deep grooves in the outsole that bend as you step.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Swoosh Sports Bra

With removable padding to fill your desired fit, this sports bra maintains a consistent shape wash after wash for continuous support. Using partially recycled materials, it dries quickly and wicks moisture right off the skin. The pad pocket as well can hold a regular size phone for hands-free workouts and runs.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Air Max Verona

Nike placed its springy Air Max unit into a lifted midsole to create a beloved style titled the Verona. Complete with a mix of flashy colors atop its smooth leather and textured fabric uppers, the sneaker is designed to specifically fit the contours of a woman’s foot with flexible foam and support underfoot.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Dri-Fit Dunk On U T-Shirt

Again following more acceptable casual trends and athletic styles across the board, this t-shirt is constructed from soft, quick-drying fabric with a relaxed fit. Reading “Whatcha gonna do when I dunk on you” across the back, it fits all your street style needs and gives you that extra subtle flair you’ve been looking for.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Joyride Run Flyknit

Go faster, harder, stronger as you run in style. The brand’s Joyride design is one of the most innovative on the market as it fills the midsole with pockets of tiny foam beads for underfoot support. They compress as you step for unbeatable shock absorption and increased stability. Flyknit uppers also help this style do its job, allowing for breathability while holding the foot in place during strides and sprints.