Nike Cyber Monday Sale 2019: Best Shoe Deals

On the heels of its amazing Black Friday deals, Nike is offering massive savings on footwear and apparel for Cyber Monday. Today, you can take 25% off select styles with code CYBER at checkout. We spotted Giannis Antetokounmpo’s debut basketball shoe as part of the sale, as well as classic styles like the Nike Cortez.

These deals won’t last long, so you’ll want to act fast. Ahead, shop some of our favorite shoe deals for men and women from the Cyber Monday extravaganza, and head to Nike.com to check out all the amazing mark downs while you still can.

Best Nike Cyber Monday Deals for Men:

Nike Zoom Freak 1 The Zoom Freak 1 from Giannis Antetokounmpo features two Air Zoom units stacked on top of each other for extra responsiveness and cushioning on the court. It also offers forefoot lockdown and multidirectional traction for quick stops, starts and pivots to keep you at the top of your game.

Nike Killshot 2

The Nike Killshot 2 can easily be dressed up or dressed down thanks to its clean leather and suede construction with a rubber gum sole to cap off the look.

Nike Air Max 720 Sponsored by Nike The latest version in Nike’s line of lifestyle Air Max shoes, the 720 is built for unparalleled comfort. It features the brand’s tallest Air unit yet, as well as reinforced mesh pods to keep feet cool and stable. We also love the wavelike details on the upper, which offer a futuristic touch. Choose from a range of muted to vibrant colorblocked styles to suit your wardrobe The Nike Air Max 720. CREDIT: Nike Buy: Nike Air Max 720 180 $135 with code Buy it

Nike Joyride Run Flyknit

For a limited time, Nike’s latest Joyride Run Flyknit is on sale for 30% off. Notably, the shoe includes tiny foam beads in the heel, which conform to your foot for maximum cushioning.

Nike LeBron 17

Fans can now grab LeBron James’ latest Nike LeBron 17 at a discounted price for Cyber Monday in a clean Los Angeles Lakers-inspired colorway.

The Nike LeBron 17. CREDIT: Nike

Best Nike Cyber Monday Deals for Women:

Nike Cortez

Fans can now grab the classic Nike Cortez sneaker for a discounted price, featuring a simple leather upper with red Swooshes on the sides and a signature rubber sole.

Joyride Run Flyknit

The savings also include the Nike Joyride Run Flyknit for women, offering trademark cushioning in the midsole that molds to the shape of your foot for superior comfort.

Air Max 270 React

The popular Nike Air Max 270 React uses lightweight materials on the upper with Air Max and React cushioning in the sole to create a modern style that looks as good as it feels.

The Nike Air Max 270 React. CREDIT: Nike

React Element 55

The Nike React Element 55 features a running style upper that draws design elements from heritage Nike runners like the Internationalist. Plus, it has React cushioning in the midsole for plushness.

Air VaporMax Flyknit 3

A particularly fashion-forward style, the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3 pairs a stretchy Flyknit upper paired with VaporMax Air technology to keep the spring in your step.

The Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3. CREDIT: Nike

