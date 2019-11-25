Nike’s 2019 Black Friday Sale Means Big Savings — Here’s What You Need to Know

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, savvy shoppers can look ahead to one day in particular: Black Friday.

Brands and retailers offer deep discounts for the day, and Nike is no exception. In addition to slashing prices on some of its sneakers and apparel, the Beaverton, Ore.-based sportswear giant also has special releases on tap for the day after Thanksgiving.

Have we piqued your interest? Read on for everything you need to know about Nike’s big Black Friday promotion for 2019.

When does the Nike Black Friday sale 2019 start?

Black Friday is on Nov. 29, however shoppers can head to Nike.com on Nov. 28 starting at 12 am ET to take advantage of Black Friday deals. Savings are likely to run throughout the last weekend of November, with additional deals to come on Cyber Monday, Dec. 2.

What discounts will Nike offer?

Shoppers can expect deep discounts from The Three Stripes. Over the past few years, the brand has released a 20% off code, which can be used on most of the Nike.com offerings. The athletic behemoth has yet to confirm what’s on tap for 2019, but shoppers can anticipate something along the same lines. (We’ll will keep you posted on more details as they emerge.)

In the meantime, you can shop Nike’s early Black Friday sale, which includes 20% off select clearance items when you use code WINSTREAK at checkout. Shop a few of our favorites from the sale, below:

Nike Early Black Friday Deals for Men:

Nike Air Max 720

This style features the brand’s tallest Air unit yet for all day comfort.

Nike Roshe One

Nab this classic lifestyle shoe for nearly 40% off.

Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low

A modern mash-up of iconic Jordan elements makes this Jumpman style especially eye-catching.

Nike Therma Fleece Pullover Training Hoodie

Complete with sweat-wicking fleece, this wear-with-everything hoodie will help keep you dry and comfortable during all your workouts.

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers

You’ll practically want to live in these cozy fleece sweatpants.

Nike Early Black Friday Deals for Women:

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3

VaporMax Air technology offers cushioning and flex with every step in this colorful knit style.

Nike Air Max 97

Lightweight cushioning in a cult-favroite 90s silhouette make the Air Max 97 a must-have.

Nike Classic Cortez Premium

Offering an elevated take on this iconic style, this version features premium materials in updated colorways.

Nike Rebel Swoosh JDI Sports Bra

This racerback, logo’d sports bra offers medium support, making it great for keeping you locked into place while cycling, running or training in the gym.

Nike One 7/8 Tights

Complete your workout look with these colorblock leggings, made with stretchy, moisture-wicking material for comfort on runs to yoga class.

