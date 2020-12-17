New Balance’s Cant-Miss Sale Includes 25% Off Top Sneaker Styles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

‘Tis the season for a new pair of kicks from New Balance.

The athletic retailer is offering customers 25% off ahead of the holidays for a limited time on Newbalance.com. Sneakers for men and women are among some of the best items you can find online for less.

The classic 574 sneaker and the Fresh Foam Arishi Trail trainer are among the many popular styles marked down right now.

All you have to do is browse the discounted selection and add them to your cart. The 25% off will then automatically be applied at checkout. But before you hit the purchase button online, be sure to check out New Balance’s shipping deadlines page to ensure Christmas delivery.

Without further ado, here are our favorite sneakers for men and women to make the sale.

Best New Balance Sneaker Deals for Men:

New Balance Men’s Fresh Foam Roav Tee Shirt Sneaker

Designed with comfort and style in mind, New Balance’s Fresh Foam Roav Tee Shirt sneaker checks all the boxes. The lifestyle shoe is engineered with a soft cotton, tee-inspired Ultra Heel that adapts to your foot for ultimate comfort.

New Balance Men’s 574 Sneaker

Fans of the classic 574 shape can snag multiple colorways of the style for less right now. The retro design features modern updates, including a suede and mesh upper with an ENCAP midsole. The $80 shoe is now available for just $53.

New Balance Men’s Fresh Foam Cruz v1 Reissue Sneaker

A limited-edition take on a classic style, the Fresh Foam Cruz v1 Reissue is easy to slip on thanks to its sock-like upper. Plus, the Fresh Foam cushioning offers the maximum in comfort.

New Balance Men’s NITREL v4 Sneaker

In need of upgrading your running shoe collection? Consider the NITREL v4 sneaker from New Balance. Designed for trail running, the DynaSoft cushioned shoe gives support, shock absorption and comfort while looking stylish. All four colorways of the shoe are now offered for less on Newbalance.com.

New Balance Men’s 624 Sneaker

Offering the brand’s recognizable “dad shoe” silhouette, the 624 sneaker is a great cross-training or everyday shoe. It features an EVA-injected midsole for firm yet flexible cushioning, EVA footbed and heel pocket for extra support and forefoot Flex Grooves to ensure the style keeps up with all your movements.

Best New Balance Sneaker Deals for Women:

New Balance Women’s 574 Sneaker

Add a little sparkle to your step with a pair of sequined 574 sneakers. The classic New Balance shoe comes in four jewel-toned colorways to suit your preference.

New Balance Women’s NB Nergize Sport Sneaker

This elegant New Balance sneaker is perfect for working up a sweat in style. The NB Nergize Sport features an easy to slip on bootie construction and a comfort insert, complete with a REVIlite midsole that delivers a plush feel with every step.

New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Arishi v3 Sneaker

Women too can enjoy a discount on the Fresh Foam Arisihi v3 sneakers. The ultimate running shoe includes features like a cored outsole for flexibility and a knit upper that keeps things lightweight. Additionally, the Fresh Foam midsole gives the sneaker its signature comfortable feel that New Balance customers have grown to love.

New Balance Women’s New Balance FuelCore NERGIZE

The FuelCore NERGIZE sneaker is the ultimate training shoe. Featuring stylish colorways like this popular black and leopard print version below, the sneaker is complete with comfy cushioning and a snug textile upper. The fashionable sneaker is the perfect upgrade for your wintry off-duty looks.

New Balance Women’s 574 Slide

Featuring the 574 silhouette in slide form, this leisurely style can be worn throughout the house, a walk around the block or a quick trip to the store.