Net-a-Porter’s First Sneaker Campaign Is Proof That Fashion Sneakers Are Hot

Thanks in no small part to the dad shoe, fashion sneakers have boomed over the past few seasons — and Net-a-Porter is taking note.

With trainers on the rise, the London-headquartered e-tailer is launching its first-ever sneaker campaign, dubbed Sneakerset. The campaign specifically highlights six exclusive launches and eight collaborations.

Shelley Mokoena of South Africa in Prada. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

“The oversized ‘Dad’ sneaker has been dominating the street style scene for several seasons and the latest styles from Reebok x Victoria Beckham and newly launched brand Shoes 53045 will definitely keep this trend alive,” said Elizabeth von der Goltz, global buying director. “Sneakers are an integral part of Net-a-Porter’s buy and some of our favorite styles this season come with a refreshing and laid-back Californian vibe, from luxury brands Chloé and Isabel Marant or with [a] feminine approach with designs.”

Lulama Wolf of South Africa in Loewe sneakers. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

For Sneakerset, Net-a-Porter has categorized its trainer offerings into six types: retro style, Cali cool, sole purpose, cult buys, sneaker staples and elevated styles.

To star in the campaign, Net-a-Porter tapped a dozen creatives and influencers based in international cities such as Seoul, Stockholm, Tokyo and Amsterdam. Through Nov. 4, the e-commerce site will launch nine sneaker collabs — including some exclusive silhouettes. All shoes will be available to shop on Net-a-Porter.com.

