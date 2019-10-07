Net-a-Porter’s First Sneaker Campaign Is Proof That Fashion Sneakers Are Hot

Thanks in no small part to the dad shoe, fashion sneakers have boomed over the past few seasons — and Net-a-Porter is taking note.
With trainers on the rise, the London-headquartered e-tailer is launching its first-ever sneaker campaign, dubbed Sneakerset. The campaign specifically highlights six exclusive launches and eight collaborations.
“The oversized ‘Dad’ sneaker has been dominating the street style scene for several seasons and the latest styles from Reebok x Victoria Beckham and newly launched brand Shoes 53045 will definitely keep this trend alive,” said Elizabeth von der Goltz, global buying director. “Sneakers are an integral part of Net-a-Porter’s buy and some of our favorite styles this season come with a refreshing and laid-back Californian vibe, from luxury brands Chloé and Isabel Marant or with [a] feminine approach with designs.”
For Sneakerset, Net-a-Porter has categorized its trainer offerings into six types: retro style, Cali cool, sole purpose, cult buys, sneaker staples and elevated styles.
To star in the campaign, Net-a-Porter tapped a dozen creatives and influencers based in international cities such as Seoul, Stockholm, Tokyo and Amsterdam. Through Nov. 4, the e-commerce site will launch nine sneaker collabs — including some exclusive silhouettes. All shoes will be available to shop on Net-a-Porter.com.
