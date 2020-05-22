14 Nail Polish Color Trends You’re About to See Everywhere This Summer

Your toes are bound to be on full display this summer, so it may be time for a fresh pedicure. After all, there’s nothing like chipped polish to detract from those trendy square toe sandals or sleek slides you’ve been eager to bust out for months.

In case you need help narrowing down your options, we’ve compiled some of the hottest hues to rock this season ⁠— from 90s-inspired neutrals and pastels that will make your tan pop to bold colors spotted on runways during Fashion Month. Discover them all ahead.

Clean Whites

A crisp white matches perfectly to any ensemble and is an easy base for painting on decorations and designs if you feel like getting fancy. Plus, it will make your bronzed complexion look amazing.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

Hot Pink

Spotted in Off-White and Versace’s spring ’20 collections, hot pink is a major color trend set to continue into summer. Christian Louboutin offers a high-shine, chip-resistant formula done in the hue. Not to mention, it comes in a stiletto-inspired bottle that’s certainly worthy of a #shelfie.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Olivela

Pale Pink

With 90s trends having a huge moment right now, expect to see pastels resurface, inspired by silky slip dresses of the decade. Sally Hansen provides a great option with its Sheer Nirvana shade, which also features argan oil for deeply hydrating effects.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Lavender

Another pastel hue that won’t go anywhere this summer, lavender is perfect for pairing with all your festive and floral bathing suits. Check out Essie’s “Go Ginza” for rocking this garden-inspired shade.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Shades of Green

Spring ’20 collections also served up a host of green hues, with two of the most prominent being emerald green and pistachio. Try both trends for a bolder dose of color or more subdued look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Sunflower Yellow

As neon hues make way to more mellow nail colors, swap your fluorescent yellow for a sunflower-esque shade this summer. It will compliment cool tones in your outfit like blues, greens and purples. Take this color for a spin with Chanel’s enriching polish that strengthens nails over time.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Sky Blue

Celebrate the arrival of warmer weather with a color inspired by the truest sky blue. Ella + Mila’s polish offers a captivating bright blue tone that will clear up any cloudy mood.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Sunset Orange

Inspired by the onset of longer days and even later nights spent around the camp fire or hanging out with friends, sunset orange is a quintessential summer look. Channel this vibrant shade with a polish like Marc Jacobs Beauty’ hi-shine polish in Snap!, a tangerine-style tone.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sephora

Bronze

You can also create a streamlined look by matching a bronze color to your tan. YSL’s La Lacque Couture polish offer a great glowy hue with confetti-style accents for a fun pop that will catch the sunlight.

CREDIT: Courtesy of YSL

Sheer

For those who prefer a barely-there look, you can never go wrong with a sheer polish. After all, relaxed standards of dressing mean a clear-coat design for nails is totally acceptable. Orly’s BB Crème in Barely Blush provides a clean finish while helping to dry or brittle nails, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Peach

In line with pastel subdued color trends this season, peach provides a middle ground between bolder shades like bright oranges and pinks seen in spring ’20 runway collections,. Test out the shade in two different ways with Nails Inc’s Kiss My Peach duo set.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sephora

Deep Purple

If you’re really look to switch things up, though, go for an unexpected hue for the season like deep purple. Its dark, rich finish contrasts well with colorful ensembles for a unique flair. Dior’s Strong Plum colorway offers a stunning gel-style polish you’ll be eager to rock year-round.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Metallics

Metallic polishes are like jewelry for your hands and toes, so why not rock them this summer (especially when you don’t want to load up on bling on a hot summer day). For just under $2, Wet N’ Wild’s chrome shade is a guilt-free purchase.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Wet N' Wild

Champagne

Always a classy shade, champagne nail polish takes your nails from the bare basics to a trophy-level glow. Its shimmering nature is more out-there than a neutral tone but it still is subtle enough to be appropriate in any setting. Zoya’s Beth shade fits the bill perfectly with a formaldehyde-free formula.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

