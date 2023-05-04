MSCHF’s Big Red Boots Explained: Why They’re So Expensive, How They’re Made & Why Everyone Wants Them

Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF is known for releasing tongue-in-cheek collectibles that often spark controversy. The brand continues to create derisive designs that are sure to turn heads and raise eyebrows. So it was no surprise when MSCHF’s Big Red Boots went viral on social media when they made their debut last February.

Inspired by the classic Japanese television series and video game character “Astro Boy,” MSCHF’s Big Red Boots quickly gained notoriety due to their odd shape and cartoonishly large appearance. Launching with a $350 price tag via the MSCHF sneakers app, the Big Red Boots sold out in minutes and were eventually seen on the feet of several A-list stars and fashion influencers.

MSCHF described the Big Red Boots as “cartoon boots for a Cool 3D World.” The striking style certainly delivered on this promise of cartoonish surrealism as the boots look designed for the anatomy of an animated character.

MSCHF’s Big Red Boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of @Nicekicks on Instagram

Everything You Need To Know About MSCHF’s Big Red Boots

When did the the Big Red Boots release?

MSCHF’s Big Red Boots officially released on Feb. 16, 2023 via MSCHF.com and the MSCHF sneaker app.

What is the MSCHF brand and Who Are the Owners?

MSCHF is an art and media company based in Brooklyn, New York. Founded in 2018, the brand is known for creating viral and controversial products that often spark public debate and generate a lot of media attention. MSCHF stands for miscellaneous mischief. Gabriel Whaley is the Founder & CEO of the MSCHF brand. He is the son of an ex-military officer and he used to work for Buzzfeed. After the company got shut down, Whaley started making his own projects on the internet.

Who is Astro Boy?

“Astro Boy” is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Osamu Tezuka. The story follows Astro Boy, an android young boy with human emotions who is created by Umataro Tenma after the recent death of his son Tobio. Eventually, Astro Boy is sold to a robot circus run by Hamegg, but is saved from his servitude by Professor Ochanomizu.

Astro Boy arrives at the premiere of Summit Entertainment and Imagi Studios’ “Astro Boy” at the Chinese Theater on October 19, 2009 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

What are the boots made of?

The Big Red Boots are made of TPU, which is what many phone cases are made of, rubber, and an EVA foam outsole and a midsole. EVA is the same material that Crocs are made of. The knee-high silhouette features a simple design, with a mid-cut one-piece upper donning a tonal red color scheme. The look is completed with a ribbed outsole featuring MSCHF branding at the center.

How much does the shoes cost? And where can they be purchased?

MSCHF’s Big Red Boots went on sale for $350. However shortly after their release, they went on StockX with a resell price of $1,400. The puffy shoes can currently be purchased on sneaker sites like Stadium Goods and GOAT. They are currently sold out on the MSCHF app, but you can sign up to be notified for when they are back in stock.

Is it possible to make your own version of the Big Red Boots?

Yes, you can now print MSCHF’s viral Big Red Boots at home. TikTok user Danny Kabouni found a printable format of the boots online, sourced from BigOverEasy — which he then scaled to 700% and printed on his own 3D printer over the course of 12 days. The resulting product, printed with TPU filament instead of printers’ traditional rigid PLA filament, created a Big Red Boot that was flexible, squishy and soft.

What other shoes has MSCHF released?

MSCHF’s Big Red Boots are just one of the brand’s many viral creations. The company has numerous sneaker drops under their belt like the “Satan Shoes” in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X. Other notable drops include the Gobstomper “Jimmy Fallon Edition” that was designed in partnership with late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon. MSCHF also released a collaborative “Wavy Shoe” with rapper Tyga, which Vans accused the shoe of copyright infringement.

Celebrities Who’ve Worn MSCHF’s Big Red Boots

Ciara posed in MSCHF’s Big Red Boots on Instagram. The Grammy-nominated singer modeled the gigantic puffy style with a graphic Michael Jackson t-shirt and black and white striped socks.

SGA pulled up in the Big Red Boots 🔴👀 pic.twitter.com/yhAb3Y5Kxv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder wore his boots with baggy jeans, a classic t-shirt and a hoodie before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 7.

Coi Leray opted for MSCHF’s Big Red Boots when she performed during the Philadelphia 76ers basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays center in New York on Feb. 11. The “Players” hitmaker styled the eye-catching footwear with a zip-up bodysuit and sheer tights.

WWE wrestler Seth “Freakin” Rollins entered the rink at the Barclays center on Feb. 13 in trendy style. Rollins brawled in the bright red boots along with a see-through mesh crop top and shiny pants.

Lil Wayne appeared on a set in MSCHF’s Big Red Boots with a white button-down shirt and yellow and black oversized striped shorts.

Janelle Monáe made an effortlessly cool appearance at the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 17. The “Yoga” singer sported MSCHF’s Big Red Boots in a 1-of-1 custom style. Monáe wore a light-blue varsity style jacket with a leather miniskirt. Monáe’s boots were one of a kind, diverging from their crimson color for a light-blue hue smattered with a whimsical cloud print.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.