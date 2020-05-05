Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts Under $100

Trying to find mom the perfect Mother’s Day gift can be difficult. You should consider factors like her hobbies, what she already owns and items or experiences she’s been wanting for awhile — all within the constraints of your budget, of course.

And if you’ve just waited until now to start your quest, it may be even more stressful. To help you with your search, we scoured Amazon to bring you some of the best Mother’s Day gifts you can get in time for the holiday. You just need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the fast (and free) shipping the platform offers. While they should reach your door by Sunday, make sure to check the specific delivery date of each option, as shipping times may vary.

Below, check out our ultimate Mother’s Day gift guide for all kinds of moms, with options all under $100.

For the Mom Who Likes to Workout:

90 Degree By Reflex Squat Proof Leggings

Your mom can work out with ease thanks to 90 Degree by Reflex’s leggings that are squat proof, meaning they won’t become see-through or show any lines during even the deepest of squats. Plus, the smoothing waistband offers a flattering fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Reebok Fitted Performance Shirt

This performance tee from Reebok can last your mom through any walk, workout or just casual day around the house. Its quick-dry fabric wicks away moisture and is shaped to flatter the upper torso but still allow for room in the midsection.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Cross Trainer

With over 5,500 reviews on Amazon, it’s no question these cross-training sneakers are a must-have. Available in 40 different colorways, these shoes offer REVlite cushioned midsoles for a responsive step with a slip-on design with added laces for extra support.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

For Eco-Conscious Mom:

Health Human Curve Water Bottle

Rated No. 1 by CNN’s 2020 Best Water Bottles report, this reusable product takes away the need for plastic water bottles. It’s designed to keep liquids cold for a full 24 hours and hot for 12 hours with its double-wall vacuum insulation.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Native Shoes Mercury 2.0 Sneakers

Native Shoes is a completely vegan brand whose stylish silhouettes are environmentally-friendly, like this sock-style sneaker with Dynalite foam cushioning for all-day comfort.

Native Shoes vegan sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

For the Yoga Enthusiast:

BalanceFrom GoYoga 7-Piece Set

BalanceFrom provides one yoga mat with a carrying strap, two blocks, a mat towel, hand towel, stretch strap and knee pad, setting your mom up with everything she could need for an at-home flow.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandals

Made from the same cushioned materials as yoga mats themselves, yogis will love these soft sandals, perfect for throwing on between classes. Stretchable uppers also make for easy wear and are offered in fun patterns and colorways to choose from.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Epic MMA Gear Fitness Tank Tops

This trio of shirts is a steal that your mom can appreciate; with three yoga-ready racerback tank tops, she will be ready to stretch and move with style and grace.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

For the Trendy Mom:

Floerns Puff Sleeve Blouse

Hot pink became will continue to be a huge color trend for summer after being spotted on Spring 2020 runways like that of Versace and Off-White. Help mom incorporate the stylish hue into her wardrobe with Floerns’ flirty puff sleeve top that flatters the form and can be dressed up or down for any occasion.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Vince Camuto Marlinda Sandals

You can find thong sandals on the feet of Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lopez this season. Their ’90s-inspired retro feet and supportive split-toe design will have any mom feeling more hip than ever.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Michael Kors Sunglasses

On sale now for just $65, you can impress your mom with these chic sunglasses from Michael Kors without breaking the bank, just in time for sunnier days.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

For the Mom Who Loves to be Comfortable:

Ugg Cozette Slippers

Lined with sweat-wicking sheepskin for comfort and coolness, Ugg’s slide-style slipper offers subtle traction and next-level coziness.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

MaxModa Kimono Robe

MaxModa implements super soft cotton fabric into this lightweight robe that adds a touch of casual coverage. The three-quarter sleeves and lightweight design make this a great pick for warmer temperatures.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Asvivid Tie-Dye Set

Tie-dye has taken over celebrities’ closets and DIY tutorials. Rock the print head-to-toe with this chic set, complete with a relaxed long-sleeve top and matching tapered pants set.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

For the “Colorful” Mom:

Superga 2790 Cotcoloropew Sneaker

Superga’s platform sneakers offer a boost of height for shorter frames and rainbow-colored raffia soles for a summer-ready style that’s just as bod as her personality. Plus, their cushioned footbed makes for comfortable wear all day.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Unique One Rainbow T-Shirt

For just $18, this fun and soft t-shirt is an easy addition to any Mother’s Day gift compilation. The everyday style comes in seven different shades, blended together with soft cotton fabric for a comfortable fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Katy Perry Collections Geli Sandals

Available in scented options like pink strawberry, yellow sunflower and green avocado, this sandal is made from comfortable jelly material with a quirky thong-toe finish.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.