13 Durable Men’s Shoe Styles for Every Occasion

By Riley Jones
Allen Edmonds Dalton Water Resistant Wingtip
When it comes to buying new shoes, there are few things more deflating than splurging on a pricey pair only to ultimately find out they aren’t built for the long haul.

To avoid this dilemma, you’ll want to look for features that can enhance the longevity of shoes. For instance, a Goodyear welt construction makes shoes exceptionally durable, thanks to a special stitching process that secures the boot’s upper section to the sole using a leather strip called a welt. This not only creates an added layer of protection against water, but also allows shoes to be easily resoled when they’ve worn out.

A vulcanized construction, often used to make skate-style sneakers and rain boots, also makes for a durable shoe. Vulcanization transforms natural rubber into a cured, more durable rubber.

When it comes to materials, real leather is known to offer great durability over time because it won’t crack or peel. Other tough shoe materials include suede and canvas. What’s more, styles with overlays and reinforcements can boost durability.

So, if you want to make the most of your investment, we’re here to help. Whether you’re into classic sneaker staples or sleek boots, we’ve narrowed down a variety of men’s shoe options to bring you the most durable choices for all tastes and different seasons.

Allen Edmonds Dalton Wingtip Boot

Complete with perforated wingtip trim, these stylish lace-up boots offer a sturdy Goodyear welt contruction. The leather silhouette is done in a burnished, walnut leather and oxblood-colored finish.

Buy: Allen Edmonds Dalton Wingtip Boot $445–$495
 Timberland Pro Titan Alloy Toe Work Boot

Part of Timberland’s job-site-ready Pro line, these alloy toe work boots can withstand just about anything that comes their way. The soft leather upper and cement construction minimize break-in time, while the mesh lining with an antimicrobial treatment promotes superior ventilation and freshness. Other highlights include a contoured footbed and cushioned midsole, a nylon diffusion shank for torsional rigidity and outsoles able to take a beating and keep you steady on your feet.

Buy: Timberland Pro Titan Alloy Toe Work Boot $130
Nike SB Heritage Vulc

Skateboarders need tough shoes that are able to stand up to the rigors of grip tape and pavement, and these canvas and suede-covered kicks from Nike SB fit the bill. Available in four colorways to choose from, the low-top style is also equipped with foam cushioning and flexible gum rubber outsoles for better board grip and a broken-in feel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Buy: Nike SB Heritage Vulc $70
Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot

A great choice for chilly wet days, these vegan Hunter Chelsea boots are handcrafted from natural vulcanized rubber with a matte finish for superior protection.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot $135-$140
Sebago Dockside Portland Boat Shoe

Offered in wide width sizes for those who require a roomier fit, this classic Sebago boat shoe is crafted with a genuine leather upper, soft leather linings and molded EVA foam insole. Underfoot, rubber outsoles add durability.

Dr. Martens 1460 Nappa Leather Lace-Up Boot

Dr. Martens iconic 1460 boot also features a Goodyear welt construction and supple, yet durable leather upper. It also includes the brand’s signature air-cushioned soles, which are both slip-proof and abrasion-resistant.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens
Buy: Dr. Martens 1460 Nappa Leather Lace-Up Boot $150
Adidas SolarGlide ST 3 Running Shoe

Adidas’ SolarGlide ST 3 runner is designed to promote stability, featuring the label’s Continental rubber outsoles that provide excellent grip and long-lasting wear. Bonus: These also feature durable and responsive Boost midsoles and are made with recycled materials to help reduce plastic waste.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Adidas SolarGlide ST 3 Running Shoe $120 $84
 Thursday Boot Company Captain Lace-up Boot

In addition to featuring a Goodyear welt construction, these hand-finished, full-grain leather lace-up boots include a leather lining for a glove-like fit that only gets more comfortable with time. For added support, they also boast cork bed midsoles designed to form to the shape of your feet, shock-absorbing antimicrobial insoles and durable rubber studded outsoles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Thursday Boot Company Captain… $199
Adidas Originals Stan Smith Shoe

A minimalist shoe that just about everyone will notice, Adidas’ timeless Stan Smith sneaker offers a distinct retro court-inspired look and durable construction, too. The beloved style is made of genuine leather and comes in endless iterations to choose from.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's
Buy: Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneaker $80 $56
Birkenstock Arizona Sandal

Built for longevity and comfort, this Birkenstock best-seller features a dual-strap silhouette that’s suede-lined, a contoured footbed and flexible, shock-absorbing EVA outsoles. While available in many finishes and colors, this version is topped off with rugged oiled leather upper.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Birkenstock Arizona Sandal $125
Merrell Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe

Going on an outdoor adventure? These rugged hikers are designed to keep your feet protected on off-road paths. The suede leather and mesh upper is both durable and breathable. EVA midsoles provide stable cushioning while Vibram TC5+ outsoles should deliver reliable grip. What’s more, Merrell air cushioning in the heel helps absorb shock and enhance stability.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Merrell Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe $100
Vans Old Skool Pro

Another skate style, these classic vulcanized Vans sneakers feature a combination upper that incorporates premium suede and durable canvas. They also boast rubber outsoles with the brand’s signature waffle tread for superior grip and a better board feel. Furthermore, a Duracap toe, ollie bumper underlays and extra reinforcements where you need it most all enhance the shoe’s durability.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Vans Old Skool Pro Sneaker $65
Reebok Forever Floatride Energy 2 Running Shoe

Great for neutral runners, this Reebok shoe features a soft yet sturdy PU foam midsole that provides cushioning while reducing wear and tear over time. The breathable mesh upper offers ventilation, while the Reebok logo and a reinforced lacing panel add structural support from the outside.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
Buy: Reebok Forever Floatride Energy 2 Running Shoe $100
