Minka Kelly’s Fashion Evolution: From Boho Style to Red Carpet Glam

Minka Kelly’s breezy style epitomizes versatility.

For years, the “Roommate” star has become known for her California-meets-contemporary looks. On the red carpet, Kelly favors gowns with intricate floral and lace patterns from designers like Carolina Herrera. Off the carpet, she frequently wears casual jeans, blouses and midi dresses with a chic nonchalance, paired with sharp jackets and leather totes.

When it comes to footwear, Kelly—recently spotted with Trevor Noah, whom many are rumoring to be his girlfriend—keeps her styles equally sharp and classic. During press circuits, appearances and formal occasions, she can be seen in peep-toe and pointed-toe pumps, as well as chic sandals, from brands like Christian Loubpoutin. When off-duty, her style takes a turn for the casually boho, featuring Ancient Greek Sandals sandals, Vans sneakers and utterly classic ballet flats.

While strolling in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2009, Kelly epitomized laid-back 2000s style in a white button-down shirt and beige cargo trousers. Her top featured two front breast pockets and short sleeves, a top trend of the time. She cinched her look with a brown leather belt, accessorizing with aviator sunglasses, a pendant necklace and pink wristlet. Kelly’s look was complete with cork wedges totaling at least 4 inches in height, featuring brown leather straps.

Minka Kelly strolls in Beverly Hills, California on January 28, 2009. CREDIT: NJSBPE/ NEILL J. SCHUTZER

Kelly was dressed in a sleek ensemble while filming “Charlie’s Angels” with Rachael Taylor and Annie in Miami Beach, Fla., in March 2011. The “500 Days of Summer” actress strolled for a dramatic shoot wearing a white halter-neck dress, complete with a belted silhouette, bodice cutout and knee-length skirt. Her look’s glamour was elevated by beige peep-toe Christian Louboutin pumps, which featured platform soles and stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height.

Minka Kelly, Rachael Taylor and Annie film “Charlie’s Angels” in Miami Beach, Florida on March 16, 2011. CREDIT: MEGA

For the 2013 Met Gala in New York City, Kelly wore a long-sleeved Carolina Herrera gown. The purple number featured a belted silhouette with a sheer lacy fabric, as well as crystal-covered shoulders. Kelly accessorized with diamond stud earrings.

Minka Kelly attends the 2013 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York on May 7, 2013. CREDIT: TGI/MEGA

In 2019, Kelly stepped out in breezy chic style. The “Lansky” actress strolled through Los Angeles, California wearing wide-legged black pants with a white top, light gray coat and several layered necklaces. Her look gained an utterly classic appeal from a pair of black ballet flats. Kelly’s looks was finished with black Garrett Leight sunglasses, as well as a black baker’s cap and hoop earrings.

Minka Kelly strolls in Los Angeles, California on January 29, 2019. CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

