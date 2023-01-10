‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Star Michelle Yeoh’s Red Carpet Fashion Evolution to Golden Globes 2023

At 60, actress Michelle Yeoh is taking the red carpet by storm as she continues to generate Oscar buzz for her lead role in the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Tonight, she’s nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category at the 2023 Golden Globes. Plus, as awards season officially kicks off this month, she’s already nominated for a Film Independent Spirit Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

On Sunday, her likely winning streak kicked off as she took home Best Actress at the National Board of Review Awards becoming the first Asian actress in 45 years to receive the honor. For the momentous occasion, Yeoh wore a lace Erdem dress.

Michelle Yeoh attends the National Board Of Review 2023 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 08, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for National Board

Yeoh is no stranger to Hollywood. She’s been acting since the 1980s and has had standout roles throughout her career in films such as “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Memoirs of a Geisha” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

She’s also a film festival staple, showing up on the carpet at Cannes, Shanghai and Venice throughout the years in designer gowns ranging from Elie Saab, Versace, Armani, Valentino and more.

Michelle Yeoh attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Crazy Rich Asiaans” at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on August 7, 2018, in Hollywood, wearing Armani. CREDIT: Getty Images

