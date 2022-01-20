How Micheal B. Jordan Hit His Style Peak Through the Years

Actor Michael B. Jordan has become a household name on the big screen, magazine covers and at award ceremonies. He pulls on fans’ heartstrings with his megawatt smile and chic, masculine fashion sense.

Jordan boasts a wardrobe of the hottest sneakers, tailored tuxedos and colorful jackets. His transitional style from glam to streetwear earned him a partnership with Coach in 2018. “The A Journal for Jordan” star models neutral pieces that fit his everyday style of classy comfort. A tailored suit seems to be a favorite of the actor on the red carpet look. When Jordan isn’t wearing a suit, he opts for skinny jeans with a simple jacket and sneakers or Chelsea boots.

Here, we take a look at Jordan’s impeccable style through the years.

Michael B. Jordan at 63rd Emmys Awards Reception in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sept. 16, 2011. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA The actor attended the 63rd Annual Emmys Awards reception on Sept. 16, 2011 wearing a tan knit sweater with a silver chain. Jordan paired the sweater with baggy black pants and hanging suspenders. He tucked the pants into his lace-up boots. The brown Chelsea-style boots have dark brown tint on the toes and heels.

Michael B. Jordan at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 1, 2014. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA Jordan looked dapper in a beige Dolce & Gabbana suit at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 1, 2014 in Santa Monica, Calif. The actor wore a chocolate brown and beige polka dot shirt under a neutral blazer. Jordan’s black pocket square matched his black, patent leather dress shoes perfectly.

Michael B. Jordan at the 2015 Lupus LA Orange Ball at Fox Studios in Los Angeles on June 6, 2015. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA At the Lupus LA Orange Ball on June 6, 2015, Jordan wowed in an all black head-to-toe look. The double-breasted blazer accentuated the actor’s broad shoulders and matched the tailored pants. Jordan wore a black collared shirt with a skinny satin tie. On his feet were shiny black dress shoes with a round toe.

Michael B. Jordan at the MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles on April 12, 2015. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA Jordan went for a bold tartan print suit at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards on April 12. The red and black suit by Vivienne Westwood features a double-breasted jacket and matching pants. His patent leather dress shoes came with a pointed toe.

Michael B. Jordan at the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA The actor attended the 22nd Hollywood Film Awards on Nov. 4, 2018 in a gray suit. Jordan wore a double-breasted jacket with mirrored buttons over a white collar shirt and gray striped tie. Jordan chose a simple black lace up dress shoe with a semi-square shape.

Michael B. Jordan at the 2018 GQ Men Of The Year Party on Dec. 6, 2018. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA The actor ditched his fitted silhouettes for a more casual baggy suit at GQ’s Men of the Year Party on Dec. 6, 2018. Jordan wore a black jacket with a single button on the side with a knit sweater. The baggy pants met his new Christian Dior B23 high-top sneakers with a white rubber midsole and iconic Dior logo allover.

Michael B. Jordan at the premiere of “Just Mercy” during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival held at Roy Thomson Hall on Sept. 6, 2019. CREDIT: JPA/AFF-USA.com / MEGA Jordan chose to shine in silver metallics at the “Just Mercy” premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6. The actor wore a metallic silver baroque Givenchy coat over a white collared button-down top. The black leather dress shoes featured silver metal caps around the sole fronts.

Michael B. Jordan at the Lupus LA Presents the 3rd Annual MBJAM19 held at Dave on July 27, 2019. CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA The award-winning actor attended the Lupus LA MBJAM in a casual outfit on July 27, 2019. Jordan wore black jeans and T-shirt with a yellow jacket. The jacket had embroidered designs and white stripes down the sleeves. The yellow color matched the yellow Nike Swooshes on Jordan’s Nike Air Max 270 sneakers in the Bauhaus colorway.

Michael B. Jordan at the 51st NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 22, 2020. CREDIT: Jen Lowery / MEGA Jordan was honored at the 51st NAACP Awards on Feb. 22, 2020 in a classic black suit. The actor skipped the tie with his white button-down shirt and opted for a single-breasted coat with satin lapels. Jordan wore black velvet dress shoes with patent leather toe caps.

See more of Michael B. Jordan’s style through the years.