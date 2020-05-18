Michael Jordan Wears Different Shoe Sizes on His Left & Right Feet

Michael Jordan’s a giant in the world of basketball — and his feet are also bigger than most.

While playing in the NBA, the 6-foot-6 star typically wore mismatched sneakers. The hoops legend usually wore a size 13 shoe on his left foot, with a slightly larger size 13.5 shoe on the right.

In addition to his many accolades on the court, Jordan is the world’s richest athlete — and for that, he mostly has his shoe empire to thank. According to Forbes, the baller has an estimated net worth of about $2.1 billion. He raked in $94 million in salary throughout his NBA career, adding an additional $17 billion in pre-tax earnings through endorsements from brands such as Wheaties, Gatorade, McDonald’s, Hanes and more.

Nike has always been the richest of Jordan’s endorsements. As a rookie in 1984, the Chicago Bulls great inked a five-year contract with the brand worth $500,000 annually, plus royalties. In 2019, Jordan received about $130 million through Jordan Brand, according to Forbes — a far greater figure than the sum earned by any current NBA star.

While Jordan has long been considered one of the great — if not the greatest — to ever hit the hardwood, his stature has only risen due to ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” a 10-part docuseries that aired in spring 2020 and has introduced the 6-time NBA champ to the younger generation. The series led to increased sales of Jordan sneakers on the resale market for re-commerce players such as GOAT and StockX. What’s more, a pair of the original Air Jordan 1 sneakers, worn by Jordan in 1985, fetched a whopping $560,000 on the auction block, making them the most expensive sneakers ever sold.