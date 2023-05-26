The Best Memorial Day Shoes and Sneakers Sales to Shop This Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re hosting a barbecue, hitting the beach, or planning a sunny getaway to kick off summer, you don’t want to miss out on rare deals this Memorial Day weekend. Memorial Day has become one of the year’s biggest shopping weekends for sales and discounts, with footwear being one of the most marked-down categories annually. The sales for 2023 do not disappoint, with major shoe price drops on everything from Adidas running shoes, cute summer sandals, or walking shoes for men and women.

Retailers and brands like Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Nike, Adidas, Converse, Amazon, and more have you covered with exciting discounts that’ll give your shoe rotation a refresh for the new season. You can snag chic Steve Madden slip-on mules from Nordstrom for 40 percent off or deals on Adidas Stan Smith shoes for under $100. DSW is offering 25 percent off cult-favorite Birkenstock Arizona sandals, while Nike’s Memorial Day sale is offering 40 percent off markdowns on lifestyle sneakers, trainers, sandals, and apparel. There’s also super sales at Crocs and Sperry, with 50 percent off select styles that’ll have your feet ready to hop on a breezy boat rode or take a long walk on the beach.

We highlighted the best footwear bargains happening this Memorial Day, so you don’t have to waste the first weekend of summer scrolling your phone searching for these deals.

Top Memorial Day Shoes Deals of 2023

Adidas Stan Smith Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas



Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Sneakers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike



Ugg Sport Yeah Slingback Sandals

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue



Vans Authentic 44 Lug DX Sneakers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Stuart Weitzman Cabo Square-Toe Thong Sandals

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue



New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainer Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon



HeyDude Chanler Eyelet Sandals

CREDIT: Courtesy of Hey Dude



Arizona Love Trekky Handmade Bandana Sandals

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue



Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandals

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW



Skechers Expected Avillo Slip-On Loafers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon



Steve Madden Calle Mules

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom



Nike ACG Air Deschutz + Sandals

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike



Asics GT-1000 11 Sneakers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos



What Type of Shoes Should We Expect to See on Sale?

Major retailers have rare discounts every year for Memorial Day, so you can expect the same for 2023 but with deals reduced to more clearance-like prices. Last year, Nordstrom offered a sweeping 60 percent off on select shoe styles while Crocs slashed prices by 40 percent. We saw sales in 2022 for 60 percent off at Zappos, a minimum of 20 percent off at Reebok, and bargains up to 70 percent off at Famous Footwear. You might remember shopping some of these sales for last summer, but you’ll discover that many of these savings are even bigger for 2023. The shopping event includes everything from Nike workout shoes, essential flip flops, comfortable walking sandals, running shoes, ankle boots, and anything else you’d want to add to your cart. It’s the best weekend to shop for shoes, because you can grab markdowns that are equal to or larger than previous years.

Are Memorial Day Shoes Sales the Best Time to Buy Shoes?

There’s no better time to order new shoes than right now. For summer, it’s likely you’ll be spending a lot of time outdoors on your feet, and along bodies of water that’ll require footwear that’s durable, comfortable, breathable, and even waterproof. Whether you’re looking for sandals, sneakers, or boots, you won’t find these deals throughout the summer, so it’s best to grab them now for a limited time. You can also take the opportunity to stock up on footwear for the fall and winter, like boots for women and men, or gifts for sneakerheads if you like to plan ahead.

