The Best Memorial Day Shoes and Sneakers Sales to Shop This Weekend

Whether you’re hosting a barbecue, hitting the beach, or planning a sunny getaway to kick off summer, you don’t want to miss out on rare deals this Memorial Day weekend. Memorial Day has become one of the year’s biggest shopping weekends for sales and discounts, with footwear being one of the most marked-down categories annually. The sales for 2023 do not disappoint, with major shoe price drops on everything from Adidas running shoes, cute summer sandals, or walking shoes for men and women.
Retailers and brands like Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Nike, Adidas, Converse, Amazon, and more have you covered with exciting discounts that’ll give your shoe rotation a refresh for the new season. You can snag chic Steve Madden slip-on mules from Nordstrom for 40 percent off or deals on Adidas Stan Smith shoes for under $100. DSW is offering 25 percent off cult-favorite Birkenstock Arizona sandals, while Nike’s Memorial Day sale is offering 40 percent off markdowns on lifestyle sneakers, trainers, sandals, and apparel. There’s also super sales at Crocs and Sperry, with 50 percent off select styles that’ll have your feet ready to hop on a breezy boat rode or take a long walk on the beach.
We highlighted the best footwear bargains happening this Memorial Day, so you don’t have to waste the first weekend of summer scrolling your phone searching for these deals.
Top Memorial Day Shoes Deals of 2023
- Zappos: At Zappos’ Joyfest sale you can get summer sneakers, walking sandals, workout shoes, and more at joyful prices.
- Nike: Whether looking for stylish walking shoes for men and women, springy running shoes, or the best Nike workout shoes, you can score rare markdowns of up to 40% off on select styles exclusively at Nike.com.
- Adidas: From May 26 to May 30, get up to 55% off at adidas.com with code SAVINGS. Learn more about the brand’s sale here.
- Hey Dude: For a limited time, save up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off sale items
- New Balance: Save up to 40% off running shoes and workout clothes
- Vince Camuto: From May 25 to May 30, take an extra 30% off sale styles with promo code SALE30
- Allbirds: For a limited time, take 40% off select styles
- Famous Footwear: The sale begins on the 25th and ends on the 29th, featuring 20% off for all rewards members and 15% off for non-members.
- Nordstrom: Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale is here. You can find deals up to 60% on bestsellers and new summer finds. Expect a plethora of designer sneakers, platform sandals, kitten heels, ankle boots, and more.
- Amazon: Save up to 58% on running shoes, Adidas slides, Crocs, and more
- DSW is offering 25% off select styles in honor of Memorial Day Weekend.
- Dr. Martens: Shop Dr. Martens boots and shoes up to 40% off selected styles.
- Crocs: This Memorial Day get up to 50% off select styles like the Classic Clog and the Literide 360 Pacer.
- Sperry: This weekend, take up to 50% off 240+ styles
- Wolverine: Get 20% off Durashocks Boots & Sun-Stop Apparel on Wolverine.com
- Reebok: From now until May 31 get up to 40% off styles that rarely get marked down such as the NFX Training Shoes, the BB 4000 II Shoes, and the Classic Leather Sneakers.
- Schutz: From May 26 to May 29, all sale items will be 40% off with an additional 20% off through the code: MEMORIAL20 at checkout.
- Vionic: From 5/25 to 5/29, take 30% off select styles
- Naturalizer: From now through May 30, take extra 30% off select sale styles
- Koio: Koio is offering up to 50% off now through May 29, including bestsellers!
- Billini: From May 26 to May 29 take 20% off sitewide. Expect to find metallic cowboy boots, satin platform heels, and more!
Adidas Stan Smith Shoes
Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Sneakers
Ugg Sport Yeah Slingback Sandals
Vans Authentic 44 Lug DX Sneakers
Stuart Weitzman Cabo Square-Toe Thong Sandals
New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainer Shoes
HeyDude Chanler Eyelet Sandals
Arizona Love Trekky Handmade Bandana Sandals
Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandals
Skechers Expected Avillo Slip-On Loafers
Steve Madden Calle Mules
Nike ACG Air Deschutz + Sandals
Asics GT-1000 11 Sneakers
What Type of Shoes Should We Expect to See on Sale?
Major retailers have rare discounts every year for Memorial Day, so you can expect the same for 2023 but with deals reduced to more clearance-like prices. Last year, Nordstrom offered a sweeping 60 percent off on select shoe styles while Crocs slashed prices by 40 percent. We saw sales in 2022 for 60 percent off at Zappos, a minimum of 20 percent off at Reebok, and bargains up to 70 percent off at Famous Footwear. You might remember shopping some of these sales for last summer, but you’ll discover that many of these savings are even bigger for 2023. The shopping event includes everything from Nike workout shoes, essential flip flops, comfortable walking sandals, running shoes, ankle boots, and anything else you’d want to add to your cart. It’s the best weekend to shop for shoes, because you can grab markdowns that are equal to or larger than previous years.
Are Memorial Day Shoes Sales the Best Time to Buy Shoes?
There’s no better time to order new shoes than right now. For summer, it’s likely you’ll be spending a lot of time outdoors on your feet, and along bodies of water that’ll require footwear that’s durable, comfortable, breathable, and even waterproof. Whether you’re looking for sandals, sneakers, or boots, you won’t find these deals throughout the summer, so it’s best to grab them now for a limited time. You can also take the opportunity to stock up on footwear for the fall and winter, like boots for women and men, or gifts for sneakerheads if you like to plan ahead.
