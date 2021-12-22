Meagan Good’s Style Evolution Through the Years

Meagan Good was everyone’s “Woman Crush Wednesday” long before the social media age. From making her debut in the iconic “Friday” and starring in Nickelodeon’s “Cousin Skeeter,” Good has made a name in television. While her beauty and trendsetting tendencies definitely play a part, her fashion has contributed to making her unforgettable, too.

The TV star has a rare talent for looking incredibly good and stylish without ever having to do too much. The Los Angeles native has gone through a major style transformation through the years. When she first stepped on the scene, she would hit the red carpet in hip hop video vixen-inspired looks that included denim jeans, leather skirts, plunging tops and various boot styles. Now, the “Harlem” star opts for glamorous ensembles and sophisticated and trendy pieces.

Her footwear game is just as impeccable as her wardrobe. Good tends to upgrade her incomparable outfits with pointed-toe boots, strappy sandals and chunky platforms. Here, we take a look at the actress’ most memorable fashion moments over the years.

Meagan Good leaving Catch LA after having dinner with friends in West Hollywood on Oct 25 2021. CREDIT: MEGA On Oct. 25, 2021 the “Think Like a Man” star grabbed a bite to eat with friends in chic fall shades. Good stepped out in a long black leather trench coat, which she wore over a nude dress. She tied the look together with slouchy tan boots that included a sharp pointed-toe.

Meagan Good and her husband, DeVon Franklin at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

In 2019, Good brightened the blue carpet at the BET Awards on June 23. The producer donned a vibrant blazer dress that featured a plunging neckline. She paired the short garment with a small square clutch and red sandals. The shoe style was set atop a thin high heel and included a back strap for extra support. She traded her short blond pixie for brown faux locs.

Meagan Good in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 21, 2019. CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com / MEGA On June 21, 2019 Good hit the streets of Beverly Hills, Calif., in a causal and stylish outfit. The “Roll Bounce” star wore a colorful kimono over a white T-shirt. She paired the cardigan with ripped high-waist boyfriend jeans. She finished off her look with tan wedges. The height-defying sandals included a thin strap and a platform sole.

Meagan Good and her husband, DeVon Franklin at the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Feb 24 2019. CREDIT: TPI/MEGA

Good made another statement on the red carpet on Feb. 24, 2019. “The Intruder” star joined her husband DeVon Franklin at the Oscars. This time, she she made an angelic declaration by wearing a light purple Georges Chakra Spring 2019 couture gown. The one-shoulder Grecian-inspired dress featured mesh cut-outs, a thigh-high slit and a long train. She paired the beautiful flowy gown with small dangling earrings and silver strappy sandals.

Meagan Good attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

The actress served up another thigh-high slit moment while attending Vanity Fair’s Oscar’s party on Feb. 24, 2019. Good opted for a black gown that featured a bustier-style top that was outlined with silver details. The slit in her dress showed off her shoes, which were a pair of black strappy sandals.

Meagan Good attends the premiere of Disney and Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Jan. 29 2018. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer / MEGA

In 2018, she sparkled at the premiere of Marvel’s “Black Panther” on Jan. 29. Good stepped onto the carpet in an all-black ensemble. The embellished outfit featured a halter-top and a high-waist skirt and black strappy heels.

Meagan Good at Russell Simmons’ Netflix “Def Comedy Jam” special event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 10, 2017. CREDIT: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

In 2017, Good kept it cozy, but chic while attending Russell Simmons’ “Def Comedy Jam” special on Sept. 10. She wore a leather motorcycle jacket with ripped skinny jeans and black baseball cap that read, “Holy City” across the front panel. When it came down to the shoes, she opted for a pair of classic combat boots.