What’s Open and Closed On Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022

The birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was recognized as a federal holiday in 1983. Today, Americans celebrate the life and legacy of the civil rights leader on the third Monday in January. On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 17, 2022 — many businesses and institutions around the country will be closed in observance of the national holiday. Most major retailers and restaurants will be open. The main entities that are closed for the day will be corporate offices, government agencies and banks. See what will be open and closed below.

Leaders of the 1963 March on Washington for jobs and Freedom raise their hands together as they move along Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C. on August 28, 1963. Some of the leaders in the march, from left to right, include John Lewis, Mathew Ahmann, Roy Wilkins, Dr. King, Rabbi Joachim Prinz, A. Philip Randolph, and Whitney Young. CREDIT: Arnie Sachs - CNP / MEGA

Who Is Martin Luther King Jr.?

Martin Luther King Jr. is a minister and activist who became the most visible spokesman and leader in the American civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968. He participated in and led marches for blacks’ right to vote, desegregation and labor rights. In 1955, he led the Montgomery bus boycott and later became the first president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Dr. King also helped organized organize the 1963 March on Washington, where he delivered his “I Have A Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. His speech is regarded as one of the finest speeches in the history of American oratory. The march and Kings’ speech helped put civil rights at the top of the agenda of reformers in the United States and facilitated passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Later that year, he received the Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through nonviolent resistance.

Are Banks Closed On Martin Luther King Jr Day?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is one of 10 federal holidays observed in the United States which means, banks will be closed all day.

Are Post Offices Closed? Is There Mail Delivery on Martin Luther King Jr Day?

The U.S. Post offices are closed on Monday, Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Jr Day. No residential or business deliveries except Holiday Premium/Priority Mail Express. Regular mail delivery, collections and retail services resume Tuesday. Another government-run institution that will be closed is your local public library.

Are schools open on Martin Luther King Jr Day?

Most schools are closed on federal holidays.

What businesses are open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Most private businesses are usually open on MLK Day. This includes grocery stores, shopping malls, drug stores, restaurants, coffee shops, gas stations and retailers. The exceptions may be smaller, independent businesses.

Are National Parks closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Though they are run by the U.S. government, National Parks will be open to the public on Monday, Jan. 17. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is actually one of six days in 2022 when admission fees are waived at many National Parks.