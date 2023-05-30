Martha Stewart’s Sleekest Shoe Moments Over the Years: Stilettos, Metallic Platforms and More

Martha Stewart is renowned for her individualistic approach to glamour — in fact, down to her shoes.

The homemaking icon’s shoe wardrobe has run a wide gamut over the decades, from sharp pumps to chunky Skechers sneakers. However, her boldest pairs have often been her sleekest, featuring an array of dynamic features: sharp pointed toes, soaring stiletto heels and shimmering metallic palettes.

From the 1990s to the 2020s, all have elevated Stewart’s elegant and luxe attire with a burst of sleek glamour.

In 1990, Stewart mingled with Ivana Trump at the 7th On Sale event to benefit AIDS research. For the occasion, both matched in black minidresses; Stewart’s layered with a chic blazer, pearl post earrings and a white scarf, Trump’s featuring intricate white and yellow geometric trim with duster earrings. Both finished their outfits with classic black pumps, featuring stiletto heels and sharp pointed toes.

(L-R): Martha Stewart and Ivana Trump attend “7th On Sale” To Benefit AIDS Research at the 69th Regiment Armory in New York City on Nov. 29, 1990. CREDIT: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 2005, Stewart was monochromatically dressed in a deep brown knee-length dress, silky jacket and pearls at a book signing for her title “The Martha Rules: 10 Essentials for Achieving Success as You Start, Grow, or Manage a Business” at Barnes & Noble in New York City. The set earned a slick finish, however, from her choice of footwear: a pair of deep brown leather peep-toe pumps with slingback straps and 4-inch heels.

Martha Stewart hosts a book signing for “The Martha Rules: 10 Essentials for Achieving Success as You Start, Grow, or Manage a Business” at Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City on Oct. 11, 2005. CREDIT: Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic

2020 found Stewart making waves with her outfit at the “Vanity Fair” Oscars party: a black Giambattista Valli minidress with a matte bodice, sheer sleeves and a layered sheer tulle skirt. The frothy piece was paired with layered gold pearl necklaces, as well as a sparkly set of gold glitter-coated heeled sandals.

Martha Stewart attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2020. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In 2022, Stewart glowed with a cool-girl factor at the CFDA Awards, where she sat at Chrome Hearts’ table. For the occasion, the author wore a dark brown long-sleeved midi dress, smoothly layered with a gold chain necklace, tiered cream drop earrings and a brown leather Chrome Hearts clutch. Her ensemble was finished with a pair of mirrored metallic gold platform sandals, complete with crossed-toe straps and thick block heels.

Martha Stewart attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

