The Best Shoes Featured in Mango’s Summer Sale

Mango’s ongoing summer sale has a lot of great deals, including on shoes.

With summer in full swing, shoppers can find strappy sandals, mules and chunky trainers for half the price. In addition to summer essentials, the sale also includes some great investment pieces for fall. Snakeskin-embossed knee-highs as well as Western-inspired shoes are also featured.

With a range of neutral colorways, Mango’s shoes can also double as seasonless items, meaning that shoppers can wear well past summer. Below, take a look at the number of shoes being offered at up to almost 60% off on Mango.com.

Mango Summer Shoe Sale: Heel Leather Mules

These cream-colored mules are marked down at 25% in Mango’s current sale. The trendy leather square toe shoe also features a funky square heel. Style with your favorite pair of jeans and a black loose tank for an effortless summer-to-fall look.

Mango Summer Shoe Sale: Multi-Color Leather Maxi Trainers

Chunky trainers are also included in Mango’s shoe sale. This leather sneaker sits on a 2-inch heel, giving you extra height without compromising comfort. Now offered at 30% off, shoppers can pair this trendy trainer with athletic shorts and a graphic t-shirt for a casual but edgy look.

Mango Summer Shoe Sale: Strappy Heeled Sandals

Looking for a functional slingback to add to your wardrobe? Mango’s sale includes these crocodile-embossed blue leather slingbacks. The strappy heeled sandal also has an adjustable ankle strap and a 3-inch heel. Style with a summer dress or jeans.

Mango Summer Shoe Sale: Goodyear Welted Leather Ankle Boots

Cowboy boots are a staple for any cool girl’s closet. These Western-inspired boots are now 43% off on Mango’s website. Offered in black and white, these leather boots stylish and durable.

Mango Summer Shoe Sale: Canvas Sneakers

One of the best deals offered in Mango’s shoe sale is its Canvas Sneakers. The chunky sneaker comes in mustard or khaki. The sneakers are now retailed for 57% off of the original price. The seasonless shoe can be worn with shorts in the summer and cuffed pants in the fall.

Mango Summer Shoe Sale: Snakeskin Printed Heel Shoes

Another slingback available during Mango’s sale are these snakeskin slingbacks. Now priced at 50% off, shoppers can score on these stylish square toe shoes. Style with a little black dress or a linen shirt with jeans for an elevated summer look.

Mango Summer Shoe Sale: Cowboy Leather Boots

Mango also has a suede cowboy boot in its sale. The Western-inspired shoe is now 40% off on mango.com. Style the shoe with a patterned sundress or your favorite summer jean shorts.

Mango Summer Shoe Sale: Strips Design Mules

Another square toe sandal makes Mango’s sale. These strappy sandals are now 38% off. One of the summer’s hottest silhouettes these sandals will transition well into the fall thanks to the neutral burnt orange colorway. Wear the pair with an all-denim look for an on-trend ensemble.

Mango Summer Shoe Sale: Leather Straps Sandals

Be bold with a statement shoe this summer. The emerald green sandal is now 25% off during Mango’s summer sale. The shoe is sure to dress up any outfit with ease thanks to its intricate lace-up detailing.

Mango Summer Shoe Sale: Heel Snake-Effect Boots

These snake-effect boots are now retailed at 50% off on Mango. The sultry stiletto boot is easy to slip on thanks to its side zipper and features a contemporary square toe. Snakeskin continues to trend, making these boots an investment piece that will continue to be relevant seasons to come.

Mango Summer Shoe Sale: Contrast Panel Sneakers

Another chunky trainer offered in Mango’s summer sale currently happening now are the Contrast Panel Sneakers. Now available for 50% off the sneakers feature a tooth sole and a round toe. Pair with a jean dress or your favorite casual outfit for a laidback summer look.

