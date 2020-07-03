A Look at Malia Obama’s Effortlessly Cool Street Style

Malia Obama is all grown up.

The incoming Harvard University senior, who celebrates her 22nd birthday on July 4, 2020, has come a long way since father Barack Obama first was elected to the presidency in 2008. While she often appeared in formal ensembles while her dad was president, Malia has embraced a more laidback fashion ethos since President Obama completed his second term in 2017.

Although she hasn’t been spotted out about since the pandemic ramped up in March, Malia was snapped by photographers in several city-ready outfits as she and her family went on vacation in France last year.

For instance, Malia went for a casual all-black ensemble in a denim jacket laid over a lace-trimmed top and high-waisted shorts while shopping in Paris alongside sister Sasha. For footwear, she selected Dr. Martens combat boots — an on-trend choice, as the brand’s classic 1460 boot was received the coveted Shoe of the Year honor at the 2019 FN Achivement Award.

See Also The Latest Comme Des Garçons x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars Are Covered in Hearts Shoe of the Week: A Work Boot That Keeps Things Light (Really) Kendall Jenner's Revamped Converse Sneakers Foreshadow A Major 2020 Shoe Trend

Malia Obama (L) wearing Dr. Martens boots while out and about in Paris in June 2019, with sister Sasha in Nikes. CREDIT: Splash News

Watch on FN

For a formal dinner during the France trip, Malia went for a summer-ready, slightly dressier look, choosing a white halter-style jumpsuit. She accessorized with a red bucket bag and strappy black flat sandals.

Malia Obama wears a white halter top and strappy sandals during a family vacation to France in 2019. CREDIT: Mega

A year prior, during a June 2018 stroll in New York, the former first daughter was spotted wearing her go-to sandy-colored Cat boots, a favorite of hers throughout 2017. Malia paired the boots with high-waisted leggings and a sports bra, adding a denim jacket on top to complete the athleisure-inspired ensemble.

Malia Obama wearing Cat boots with leggings and a sports bra in New York, June 2018. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Although Malia hasn’t been photographed frequently during her time at Harvard, the undergrad was frequently the subject of paparazzi lens in 2017, when she underwent an internship at the Weinstein Company in New York. In April of that year, the elder Obama girl headed to work in a casual-chic outfit, teaming a sunny yellow T-shirt with skintight dark-wash jeans. For footwear, Malia selected black high-top Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers (available for $55 on Nordstrom.com).

Malia Obama teams a yellow T-shirt with jeans and Converse sneakers in New York, April 2017. CREDIT: Splash

The Chuck Taylor has been a longtime favorite of Malia’s — as she and Sasha have both frequently picked the silhouette for appearances since their childhood days at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Of course, apart from her Chuck Taylors, Malia’s wardrobe has come a long way over the past few years, as she embraces a more mature, trend-forward aesthetic, moving on from the kid-friendly ballet flats and colorful Converse that dominated her wardrobe as a youngster.

Although many of Malia’s go-to shoes come at a more accessible price point, one of her favorite styles during her intern days was decidedly on the pricier end. On multiple occasions, the ex-first daughter selected shearling-lined 3.1 Phillip Lim ankle boots, available for purchase from Shopbop.com for $675. (To get a similar look at a lower price point, you may want to consider these Dr. Martens boots, which sell for $190).

Malia Obama wears cropped black pants with 3.1 Phillip Lim boots to her internship in March 2017. CREDIT: Splash News

While Malia is slated to begin her final year of college this fall, there’s no word yet on her postgraduate plans. Both of her parents attended Harvard Law School, meeting at Chicago firm Sidley & Austin in 1989.

Check out the gallery for more of Malia Obama’s best style moments.