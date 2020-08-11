Madewell’s Secret Stock Sale Includes These $15 Sandals & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Madewell is having a secret stock sale and it’s full of great items for less.

Shoppers can snag last-minute summer items now for up to 70% off. The limited-time sale includes markdowns on premium denim, trendy sandals and breezy dresses. The sale also offers a range of sizes, including petite, plus and tall. But shoppers should act fast as items are sure to sell out quickly.

Shoppers should note that items included in Madewell’s secret stock sale are marked as final sale, so be sure to read each item description as some pieces may run smaller or bigger than its indicated size.

Below, take a look at some of the best items offered during Madewell’s secret stock sale on madewell.com.

Madewell Tinley Ribbed Sweater Tank

For $20, shoppers can snag this soft ribbed sweater tank from Madewell during the brand’s secret stock sale. Offered in olive and black, this slim sweater will transition well into the fall.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Madewell

Madewell 10″ High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Pure White: Step-Hem Edition Several of Madewell’s jeans are included for less on madewell.com. The 10″ High-Rise Skinny Jean sits above the hip and is fitted through the hip and thigh. A true skinny jean, this all-white pair is now 70% off during the brand’s secret stock sale. CREDIT: Courtesy of Madewell Buy: Madewell 10 $135 $40 Buy it Madewell The Boardwalk Skinny-Strap Sandal Stock up on these now $15 strappy leather sandals during Madewell’s secret stock sale. The Boardwalk Skinny Strap Sandal is a great shoe for on the go thanks to its asymmetrical design and secure ankle strap bands. The shoe is available in two neutral colorways. CREDIT: Courtesy of Madewell Buy: Madewell The Boardwalk Skinny-Strap Sandal $60 $15 Buy it

Madewell The Tracie Crisscross Slide Sandal in Snake Embossed Leather

The Tracie Crisscross Slide Sandal is great for any occasion. The shoe features multicolored snake-embossed leather micro straps that give off just a pop of color without going overboard. Now 77% off, shoppers can snag this sandal as a last-minute summer shoe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Madewell

Madewell Linen-Blend Button-Wrap Midi Dress

When it comes to summer, linen dresses are a must. Included in our roundup of dresses inspired by Meghan Markle, this button wrap dress from Madewell is now 64% off during its secret stock sale.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Madewell

Madewell The Boardwalk Ankle-Strap Sandal

Another strappy sandal included in Madewell’s sale is the Boardwalk sandal. Now $15, shoppers can add this simple yet statement-worthy sandal to their carts.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Madewell

Madewell The Edie Sandal in Snake Embossed Leather

Shoppers looking to add a little something wild to their wardrobe should search no more. The Edie Sandal from Madewell is 70% during the brand’s secret stock sale. The ’90s-inspired sandal is a great staple that will continue to look trendy in seasons to come.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Madewell

Madewell The Meg Slide Sandal in Leather

The Meg Slide Sandal’s micro leather straps make this sandal one elevated shoe. Shoppers can select from a fun rainbow colorway or a neutral option. The Meg Slide is now available for 69% off during Madewell’s current sale.

Madewell’s Meg sandal is on sale now. CREDIT: Courtesy of Madewell

Madewell Smocked Cami Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit from Madewell is reminiscent of the nap dress trend we’re seeing all over Instagram. (Think soft cotton fabric and a smocked bodice.) The airy jumpsuit made from a linen-cotton blend and is also machine washable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Madewell

Madewell The Lyra Slide Sandal in Leather

The simple but chic Lyra Slide features cherry red straps and Cloudift Lite padding so shoppers can feel stylish and comfortable. The cushy sandal is now $20 during Madewell’s secret stock sale.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Madewell

Madewell The Frances Loafer Mule in Snake Embossed Leather

Madewell’s mule version of its best selling loafer is now available for $40. Originally $148, these snake-embossed mules are an excellent closet staple that can be worn well into the fall.