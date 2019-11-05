How to Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2019 + Everything You Need to Know

Now that November’s underway, the next big holiday is at the top of mind: Thanksgiving.

Along with the turkey and the cornucopia, one of the oldest, beloved traditions is Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Concluding outside the Macy’s Herald Square flagship in New York City, the parade has been held since 1924 and helps kick off the festivities on the last Thursday of November.

As the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade approaches, FN is outlining everything you need to know about the event.

When does the parade start?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon ET. Those who will watch from the West Coast need not wake up at the crack of dawn to view: The television broadcast on NBC will air at 9 a.m. across time zones.

The Pikachu float from the 2016 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. CREDIT: Shutterstock

How can I watch the parade?

Venturing to Manhattan for the big day is not for the faint of heart: Parade goers begin camping out at 6 a.m. to nab prime viewing spots on Central Park West, often braving below-freezing temperatures along with the massive crowds.

Those hoping to enjoy the action from outside the city — or indoors — can watch on television. NBC will exclusively broadcast all the action from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (in all time zones). Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker of “Today are hosting the broadcast. Concurrently, CBS will be hosting its annual parade coverage at the same time, though it is not the official program.

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. CREDIT: Shutterstock

What celebrities are performing?

The parade brings out some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry each year, and 2019 is no exception. Fans viewing on NBC can look forward to performances from TLC, Ciara, Ozuna, Lea Michele, NCT 127 and Black-Eyed Peas, just to name a few.

Are there any new balloons to watch for?

Smokey Bear is making its return following more than two decades out of the parade lineup. Spongebob Squarepants will be joined for the first time by pet snail Gary, while Snoopy has gotten an astronaut suit makeover. Artwork by Yayoi Kusama and a “Green Eggs and Ham” design also adorn new balloons. See Macys.com to find out what other characters are appearing.

A Snoopy balloon in the 2015 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. CREDIT: Shutterstock

What about the floats?

There will be plenty of balloons, celebrity guests and performances, but the floats are arguably the main star of the show. Macy’s will have a cornucopia-themed float down the parade route. Entenmann’s baked goods company will showcase a bake shop, the Green Giant vegetable brand will have its mascot standing more than 2-stories high and Ronald McDonald will drive down the route in style in a Big Red Shoe that’s equal to a men’s size 266.

