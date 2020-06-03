Macy’s Flash Sale Has Up to 75% Off Coach, DKNY, Vince Camuto & More

Hold on to your horses: Macy’s just dropped a major flash sale and it only lasts 24 hours.

The sale offers from 50% off up to 75% off designer shoes from Marc Fisher, Coach, Betsey Johnson and more. The discounts started this morning and last until June 3 at midnight at Macys.com. Select styles included in the sale touch on everything from summer-ready sandals to workwear-inspired backless loafers to heeled mules to everyone’s favorite espadrille silhouettes. Everything you could need for this season’s footwear is wrapped up in a pretty bow courtesy of Macy’s, with savings of almost $50 or more for every pair — and even if you miss the sale today, these shoes should still be added to your cart to ensure your closet is prepped for the warm weather to come.

Read on to shop FN’s top picks from Macy’s Flash Sale going on now for must-have women’s footwear styles

Macy’s Flash Sale: Marc Fisher Prisca Sandals

Mixing together a summer-ready espadrille midsole and sleek faux-leather crossed uppers, these Marc Fisher sandals are a must-have from the sale. Their chunky dome studs with a flashy metallic finish add texture and shine with a subtle platform lift as well.

Colorways: Lite Latte, Milk, Silt Green and Black.

Price: $25 (was $69).

Discount: 65% off.

Macy’s Flash Sale: Steve Madden Brenda Sandals

A 2.25-inch wedge heel and 1-inch platform form the base of this lifted Steve Madden style. With a backstrap for stability and dual straps across the foot, contrasting uppers and outsoles create a color-blocked style for a unique feel and sturdy lug-sole design.

Colorways: Gold Snake, Black, Natural, White Leather and Rhinestone.

Price: $32-$35 (was $89-$99).

Discount: 65% off.

Macy’s Flash Sale: Coach CitySole Court Sneakers

Offered in three fun and bright colorways, these Coach sneakers were first debuted by Jennifer Lopez herself. They feature proprietary technology for maximum comfort and flexibility, topped off by a transparent heel with shock-absorbing pods for ultimate response to every step. Including a mixed-media design, these sneakers are fresh as can be for your summer style.

Colorways: Moonlight/Orchid, Aurora and Orchid/Geranium.

Price: $75-$88 (was $150-$175).

Discount: 50% off.

Macy’s Flash Sale: Betsey Johnson Dynah Sandals

Betsey Johnson’s shoes are not for the faint of heart. The brand brought together all the boldest elements you could image for these block heels including tassels, shells, tie-dye, spots, embellishments, animal print and more. Your feet will be the star of the show in these pairs; shop them for a whimsical touch and a 2.5-inch lift.

Colorways: Coral, Black/White andTie-Dye.

Price: $26 (was $74).

Discount: 65% off.

Macy’s Flash Sale: Wild Pair Sofeya Sneakers

Give your look the neon boost it is craving with these canvas sneakers from Wild Pair. Made exclusively for Macy’s, you won’t find these sneakers anywhere else, especially not with these major savings. A 1.5-inch espadrille-style platform serves as the starting point for this pair with colorful uppers in both bright pink and more muted navy tones.

Colorways: Navy Canvas and Pink Canvas.

Price: $15 (was $60).

Discount: 75% off.

Macy’s Flash Sale: Katy Perry Collections Geli Sandals

Nothing says fun in the sun more than a pair of jelly sandals topped with an avocado or an actual sun adorment. A signature style from Katy Perry’s eponymous footwear and accessories line, the Geli sandal transforms a classic thong-toe silhouette into an adjustable, standout design offered in a variety of accents from bow ties to cacti.

Colorways: Doughnut, Avocado, Bow Tie, Cactus, Flamingo and Sunshine.

Price: $25 (was $50).

Discount: 50% off.

Macy’s Flash Sale: Michael Michael Kors Irving Sneakers

Exotic elements add to the dazzling appeal of these sneakers from Michael Kors’ second line. With dyed genuine calf-hair accents and a durable rubber sole, you can count on these kicks to be the low-key icing of texture and print that a more relaxed outfit needs.

Colorways: Optic White/Leopard.

Price: $60 (was $120).

Discount: 50% off.

Macy’s Flash Sale: BCBGeneration Tabina Heels

If you took two of the summer’s biggest footwear trends and threw them into a metling pot, you’d come out with BCBGeneration’s kitten heels. They take the best of thong-toe trends set on fire by Kim Kardashian and Kate Hudson and form them together with square-toe designs à la Emily Ratajkowski and Ariel Winter. Completed by a balanced 2.5-inch heel, these are the best for warm-weather outings.

Colorways: Yellow, Black, Ivory Snake and White.

Price: $40 (was $79).

Discount: 50% off.

Macy’s Flash Sale: DKNY Hester Mules

A mule oftentimes can be a bit more versatile than a sandal — as it covers more your foot, it is appropriate for both a night out with the girls or for dinner with the parents if you’re coming straight from the office. The 3.5-inch block heel allows for easy step as studded detailing creates a more glam vibe. Offered in both smooth leather uppers and textured denim fabric, you can dress these mules up or down as you please.

Colorways: Snow Studded White, Cognac Studded Brown and Clear Studded Denim

Price: $48 (was $119).

Discount: 60% off.

Macy’s Flash Sale: Dr. Scholl’s Abbot Slip-Ons

With Dr. Scholl’s stylish slip-on sneakers, no one will ever know that you’re wearing comfortable padded shoes — but your feet will thank you. Topping off a 1.5-inch platform, twin gore panels allow for more flexibility as a Be Free Energy Technology insole offers three distinct zones designed for maximum comfort including extra support under the toe, high-recovery foam base under the ball of the foot and dense foam cradling the heel in the back.

Colorways: Hydrangea Knit, Black Knit, Space Navy Knit and Portrait Knit

Price: $45-$50 (was $90-$100).

Discount: 50% off.

Macy’s Flash Sale: Naturalizer Sally Sandals

You could describe Naturalizer’s Sally sandal as an ideal shoe for spring and summer and we’d have to agree. Unlike slides and slip-on sandals, this pair includes a stabilizing ankle strap in addition to a sturdy loop toe so your foot will stay in place during steps. A cushioned insole and breathable lining also help soften your pace for a travel-ready base for your feet.

Colorways: White Leather, Mauve Snake, Black Leather and Lodge Brown.

Price: $36-$41 (was $79-$89).

Discount: 55% off.

Macy’s Flash Sale: Vince Camuto Averessa Sandals

These sandals bring a celebrity-favorite heel design into a cross-strap mule. From Vince Camuto, the Averessa sandal follows the flared heel trend, seen on the likes of Kendall Jenner and Rihanna, with its own 3.75-inch architectural design. The striking silhouette is the dressy spritz your closet needs as events and work start to pick up again across the country.

Colorways: Spiced Sand, Black and Golden Mustard

Price: $60 (was $119).

Discount: 50% off.

Macy’s Flash Sale: Franco Sarto Tola Espadrilles

A lifted espadrille is the epitome of a summer shoe: it provides ease of wear through a slide-inspired upper, it elongates your legs in shorter hems and it is lightweight as the weather gets warmer. Franco Sarto masterfully took on this silhouette and offers you a 2.75-inch heel and a 1.75-inch platform for all your hot day’s woes.

Colorways: Putty and Midnight

Price: $25 (was $99).

Discount: 75% off.

Macy’s Flash Sale: Circus by Sam Edelman Heath Mules

For work wear as well as appropriate footing for any occasion, a backless loafer is a hack that many women frequent in the middle of the year. The front still gives that classic, professional vibe while an open back releases heat and helps with aeration. This particular style from Circus by Sam Edelman offers a sophisticated, versatile appeal with metallic accents for a menswear-inspired tailored look.

Colorways: White

Price: $23 (was $65).

Discount: 65% off.

Macy’s Flash Sale: Timberland Waterville Boots

Created exclusively for Macy’s, these Timberland boots are a must-have as warmer weather in addition to quarantine leads to more hike and outdoor activities. They are completely waterproof with an anti-fatigue system to support soles. They come in the brand’s signature wheat colorway for style that extends beyond the mountains and trails, too, to be worn with jeans and a t-shirt if you wanted.

Colorways: Wheat and Black

Price: $75 (was $150).

Discount: 50% off.

Macy’s Flash Sale: Lucky Brand Sheirin Booties

Taking western-style inspiration with stitched detailing, angularly-cut panels and exposed seams, these booties are too good of a steal to pass up. Saving over $100 on them, Lucky Brand will set you up with a low-cut style that can match to both jeans or jean shorts and sundresses with a 3-inch block heel. Real leather and suede uppers take this style up a level for a shoe you can wear in any season.

Colorways: Natural Multi, Black and Latte

Price: $35 (was $139).

Discount: 75% off.

Macy’s Flash Sale: Nine West Strappy Dress Sandals

Offered in six unique colorways that range from bright blues to netral blacks and whites, there is a color of these strappy for all ensembles. A 2.33-inch kitten heel starts this shoe off as a layer of thin straps fill the top uppers, made from genuine leather. A round toe seals of the insole, which too is colored the same as the straps for a streamlined appeal.

Colorways: Dark Sky, Black, White, Cliff, Lovely Pink and Blood Orange

Price: $45 (was $89).

Discount: 50% off.

