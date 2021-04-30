14 Casual Women’s Shoes That Are Machine Washable — From Just $45

Shoes inevitably get grimy from sweat and dirt, even when you take care of them, so it’s nice to have pairs that you can throw in the washing machine when they start to stink and/or look worse for wear. Shoes crafted from non-animal leather and natural textile fabrics can go in the machine with no problem. This occasional ritual can refresh your shoes to keep them feeling clean and looking like new for longer, and can help prevent problems like athlete’s foot since fungal infections thrive in warm, moist environments.
Typically, shoes should be washed on the gentle cycle in cold water and left out to air dry. Another tip to keep in mind: If possible, make sure to remove the insoles. Since they’re generally made from synthetic materials and foam, it’s important not to get them to saturated when cleaning. Instead, they can easily be washed by hand with some soap and water or simply aired out.
Here, FN pulled together a selection of casual machine-washable looks ready from popular brands like Rothy’s, Allbirds, Superga, and more.
Native Shoes Mercury 2.0 Liteknit Sneaker
Made from recycled polyester and engineered with just the right amount of stretch, these washable vegan sneakers conform to your foot over time for a sock-like fit and feature EVA midsoles with plush Dynalite foam cushioning.
Rothy’s Pointed Toe Flat
Crafted from a 3D knit material made from recycled water bottles, these sleek flats are designed to conform to your foot with zero break-in time. They come in more than two dozen looks, from this chili red colorway to a fun purple giraffe print.
Allbirds Wool Runner
These soft and cozy sneakers are crafted from recycled merino wool, making them moisture-wicking, temperature regulating, and you guessed it, machine washable. They’re also ideal for minimizing odor, so you can get more wear out of them between washes. Plus, the brand offers a great selection of colorways.
Arcopedico Lolita Flat
Designed to conform to your unique foot shape, these slip-ons are a great option for those struggling with hammertoes and bunions. They’re made from four-way stretch Lycra and durable polyurethane, which makes them breathable and water-resistant, and features a patented twin arch support system for lasting comfort.
Propet Washable Walker Slide
Coming in multiple extended widths, this easy-to-wear clog features a breezy upper made mostly of mesh and soft and breathable Nylex fabric linings for easy washing. They’re finished with supportive EVA cushioning from the inside and out.
Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers
An unlined cotton canvas upper and soft textile lining make these low-profile, lightly-cushioned sneakers easy to clean. Known to provide lasting wear and excellent grip, these staple white kicks can stay nice and bright if you wrap them in a pillowcase and wash them in cold water with powder (not liquid) detergent.
Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Washable Chillax Meadow
Designed to feel broken-in out of the box, these lightweight shoes are made from a washed twill textile upper with removable footbeds and a cushioned insole for additional comfort and convenience.
Greats The Royale Knit Sneaker
Designed in Brooklyn and made in Italy, these sneakers are crafted from seven recycled plastic bottles and are 100% vegan. The shoes feature removable cushioned footbeds with antimicrobial properties and contain zero traces of virgin plastics.
Everlane The Forever Sneaker
The Forever sneaker features a completely recycled construction and can even be sent back to Everlane to be recycled into new materials once you’ve out-worn it. Plus, the brand wash-tested the style ten times to ensure it would hold up. The cotton canvas silhouette comes in five colors to choose from.
Skechers Go Walk 5-Wash-a-Wool Sneaker
This slip-on comfort style from Skechers features an innovative washable wool exterior that helps keeps feet warm when it’s chilly out, without overheating.
Cariuma IBI Vegan Sneaker
Another vegan style utilizing recycled materials, these sneakers are made from breathable bamboo and come in a variety of on-trend colors, from this dusty pink hue to a vibrant shade of canary yellow. Plus, for every pair of shoes purchased, the eco-conscious brand plants two trees.
BZees Sunset Sandal
Available in wide width sizes and four colors, these washable wedge sandals are designed with a stretchy fabric upper and Cloud technology for exceptional comfort.
Vivaia Sierra Loafer
You can’t go wrong with a classic loafer, and an eco-friendly one that’s made from recycled plastics? Sign us up!
LifeStride Next Level Moccasin
These cushioned moccasins were made for walking and can be refreshed each day if need be — just wash ’em on cold when you get home.