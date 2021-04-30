14 Casual Women’s Shoes That Are Machine Washable — From Just $45

Shoes inevitably get grimy from sweat and dirt, even when you take care of them, so it’s nice to have pairs that you can throw in the washing machine when they start to stink and/or look worse for wear. Shoes crafted from non-animal leather and natural textile fabrics can go in the machine with no problem. This occasional ritual can refresh your shoes to keep them feeling clean and looking like new for longer, and can help prevent problems like athlete’s foot since fungal infections thrive in warm, moist environments.

Typically, shoes should be washed on the gentle cycle in cold water and left out to air dry. Another tip to keep in mind: If possible, make sure to remove the insoles. Since they’re generally made from synthetic materials and foam, it’s important not to get them to saturated when cleaning. Instead, they can easily be washed by hand with some soap and water or simply aired out.

Here, FN pulled together a selection of casual machine-washable looks ready from popular brands like Rothy’s, Allbirds, Superga, and more.

Native Shoes Mercury 2.0 Liteknit Sneaker

Made from recycled polyester and engineered with just the right amount of stretch, these washable vegan sneakers conform to your foot over time for a sock-like fit and feature EVA midsoles with plush Dynalite foam cushioning.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Rothy’s Pointed Toe Flat

Crafted from a 3D knit material made from recycled water bottles, these sleek flats are designed to conform to your foot with zero break-in time. They come in more than two dozen looks, from this chili red colorway to a fun purple giraffe print.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

Allbirds Wool Runner

These soft and cozy sneakers are crafted from recycled merino wool, making them moisture-wicking, temperature regulating, and you guessed it, machine washable. They’re also ideal for minimizing odor, so you can get more wear out of them between washes. Plus, the brand offers a great selection of colorways.

Arcopedico Lolita Flat

Designed to conform to your unique foot shape, these slip-ons are a great option for those struggling with hammertoes and bunions. They’re made from four-way stretch Lycra and durable polyurethane, which makes them breathable and water-resistant, and features a patented twin arch support system for lasting comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Propet Washable Walker Slide

Coming in multiple extended widths, this easy-to-wear clog features a breezy upper made mostly of mesh and soft and breathable Nylex fabric linings for easy washing. They’re finished with supportive EVA cushioning from the inside and out.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers

An unlined cotton canvas upper and soft textile lining make these low-profile, lightly-cushioned sneakers easy to clean. Known to provide lasting wear and excellent grip, these staple white kicks can stay nice and bright if you wrap them in a pillowcase and wash them in cold water with powder (not liquid) detergent.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Washable Chillax Meadow

Designed to feel broken-in out of the box, these lightweight shoes are made from a washed twill textile upper with removable footbeds and a cushioned insole for additional comfort and convenience.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kids

Greats The Royale Knit Sneaker

Designed in Brooklyn and made in Italy, these sneakers are crafted from seven recycled plastic bottles and are 100% vegan. The shoes feature removable cushioned footbeds with antimicrobial properties and contain zero traces of virgin plastics.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Everlane The Forever Sneaker

The Forever sneaker features a completely recycled construction and can even be sent back to Everlane to be recycled into new materials once you’ve out-worn it. Plus, the brand wash-tested the style ten times to ensure it would hold up. The cotton canvas silhouette comes in five colors to choose from.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Everyone

Skechers Go Walk 5-Wash-a-Wool Sneaker

This slip-on comfort style from Skechers features an innovative washable wool exterior that helps keeps feet warm when it’s chilly out, without overheating.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Cariuma IBI Vegan Sneaker

Another vegan style utilizing recycled materials, these sneakers are made from breathable bamboo and come in a variety of on-trend colors, from this dusty pink hue to a vibrant shade of canary yellow. Plus, for every pair of shoes purchased, the eco-conscious brand plants two trees.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cariuma

BZees Sunset Sandal

Available in wide width sizes and four colors, these washable wedge sandals are designed with a stretchy fabric upper and Cloud technology for exceptional comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Vivaia Sierra Loafer

You can’t go wrong with a classic loafer, and an eco-friendly one that’s made from recycled plastics? Sign us up!

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vivaia

LifeStride Next Level Moccasin

These cushioned moccasins were made for walking and can be refreshed each day if need be — just wash ’em on cold when you get home.