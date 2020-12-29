Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ Sale Includes Up to 60% Off Tons of Activewear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Stay committed to your fitness goals in the new year with stylish activewear from Lululemon.

Right now, the apparel brand is offering major discounts as part of its “We Made Too Much” end of the year sale. Shoppers can score up to 60% off on leggings, tanks, pullovers, crewnecks, sports bras and more. Making the savings opportunity all the more exciting, Lululemon rarely host sales, so jump on this moment while you can. Note that all items are final sale.

Below, take a look at some of the best items offered now on Lululemon.com.

Zoned In Tight 27″

These tights include a sweat-wicking material and quick-drying feature that will keep you feeling good during your workout. They also feature a back pocket and reflective details.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Wunder Under High-Rise Tight Foil 28″

Whether you’re lounging, training or doing yoga, these tights are perfect to wear for all sorts of activities. The pants are equipped with Lycra fibre for stretch and shape retention and designed with slick and low-friction support. Their finish will also give your activewear wardrobe a cool pop of metallic sheen.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Essential Tank Pleated

You’ll feel light and airy in this tank while working up a sweat. Designed for yoga but suitable for many exercises, the top features a moisture-wicking fabric and is quick drying.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Perfectly Oversized Crew

Perfect to throw on after spin class, this crewneck sweatshirt is made to keep you ultra-comfortable as it’s soft, roomy and breathable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Warm Restore Sherpa Pullover

Make your fitness journey stylish with this cozy sherpa pullover. The outerwear piece is soft to the touch and is lined in cotton jersey. Layer it with the Essential tank and Wunder Under high-rise tights for a casual, sporty look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Surge Short 6″ Liner Special Edition

Feel as free as a bird on all your runs in these lightweight shorts, featuring sweat-wicking and quick-drying fabric.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Evolution Polo

Who knew you could exercise in a polo shirt? This version offers a slim, flattering fit and is designed with sweat-wicking fabric to keep you dry and comfortable from the gym to home.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Now and Always Tote Mini 8L

Carry your essential items in style with this mini tote. It features interior pockets and removable shoulder straps. The bag is also made of a water-repellent fabric, so it should stay dry even if you get caught in light rain.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Free to Be Serene Bra Light Support, C/D Cup

This bra provides great coverage due to its slick Luxtreme fabric, which offers low-friction support. It’s designed for training and is breathable and sweat-wicking.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Call for Cozy Dress

Stay cozy while working from home or taking a walk in this dress made of a super soft cotton-blend fabric. It offers a relaxed fit and features sweat-wicking material.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Pack It Down Jacket Shine

This slim puffer jacket is perfect for all weather conditions as it is water-resistant and windproof. Bonus: It’s easily compressible, so it won’t take up too much room in your suitcase during travel.