7 Lululemon Dupes You Can Buy on Amazon

Lululemon is beloved for its activewear, but the Canadian brand is inarguably on the pricier side. Fortunately, Amazon offers some similar styles for less.

Here, we scoured through dozens of customer reviews to bring you some great Lululemon dupes you can buy on Amazon. Shoppers say these looks not only offer a comparable aesthetic, but also reliable comfort and support. And they’re nearly half the price of the originals.

Whether you’re in the market for a new sports bra, leggings, joggers, or a hoodie, we’ve got it all below. We’ve also included original styles from Lululemon, just in case you feel like splurging.

The Real Thing:

Lululemon Align Crop Legging

Coming in several solid colorways and camouflage print options, this popular style was designed specifically for yoga practice. It features the brand’s buttery soft Nulu fabric that offers a comfortable amount of stretch and barely-there feel. The premium material is also breathable to keep you dry when working up a sweat and should retain its shape. What’s more, these have a hidden waistband pocket for storing small essentials like cards and keys.

The Affordable Dupe:

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Legging

For just $27, you can shop this pair from Colorfulkoala that’s been compared to the Align pant. These are crafted from a brushed, super-soft, stretchy fabric that delivers a naked-like sensation and unrestricted mobility. They’re also seamless for chafe-free comfort and designed with two side pockets that are large enough to hold your phone. Choose from a rich shade of purple, classic black, pink, camouflage prints and more.

The Real Thing:

Lululemon Zip-Front Enlite Bra

Retailing for over $100, this Lulu bra delivers smooth support that molds to the shape of your body and features a convenient zip-front closure. Designed for running and other high-impact activities, the Ultralu fabric acts as a supportive second skin, while lightweight, breathable built-in cups soften bounce. Another plus? The brand shouldn’t constrict, dig in or ride up.

The Affordable Dupe:

Syrokan High Impact Seamless Racerback Bra

A handful of Amazon reviewers have likened this bra to Lululemon’s Enlite, with one reviewer saying that it fits and feels just like the real deal. This style features a silky smooth material with seamless construction and supportive built-in cups. It should be noted, however, that this style doesn’t have a front zipper closure, so it may not be as easy to slip on and off.

The Real Thing:

Lululemon Flow Y Bra

Made to provide light support, this classic racerback bra should feel like your almost wearing nothing at all. Also crafted from Lululemon’s Nulu fabric, it’s exceptionally soft. Plus, it features pockets for optional padding,

The Affordable Dupe:

Lemedy Padded Sports Bra

Offering a comparable silhouette, but without the racerback feature, this thin-strap bra is crafted to be lightweight, moisture-wicking and stretchy. It also comes in more color options than Lululemon’s Flow Y bra.

The Real Thing:

Power Y Tank

This thin-strapped racerback tank offering light support is made with four-way stretch Luon fabric that’s soft and sweat-wicking. It also includes removable cups to suit your level of padding. The hip-grazing hem shouldn’t ride up or get in the way, and the fit is designed to be snug without being restricting.

The Affordable Dupe:

CRZ Yoga Tank

This version is constructed with a cottony soft fabric blend and features a removable bra for added support. One reviewer even liked this option better than the Power Y tank, writing: “So I have the Lululemon version of this top, and I really DON’T like the fabric it. The fabric of this top is soooooo much softer! The material is thick and not see-through! I didn’t have the highest hopes for this tank, but it blew me away when I got it!”

The Real Thing:

Lululemon Define Hooded Jacket

A versatile piece, this fan-favorite jacket features a slim fit, drawcord hood, zippered side pockets and a hidden pocket to store cards and other small essentials. Specially-designed cuffs with thumbholes also keep the sleeves down and chilly air out.

The Affordable Dupe:

Queenieke Hooded Workout Jacket

Like the Lululemon Define hoodie, this option includes high-performance fabric that’s both stretchy and sweat-wicking as well as thumbholes to help keep the sleeves comfortably in place while you exercise.

The Real Thing:

Lululemon Speed Up Short

Lulu’s Speed Up running shorts come in a variety of colors and two lengths to choose from. They feature a lightweight, moisture-wicking Swift fabric with four-way stretch and a built-in liner for added coverage. They’re also designed with a secure back pocket, connected gel pockets on the waistband and an adjustable drawcord inside.

The Affordable Dupe:

CRZ Workout Short

Like the Speed Up, these athletic shorts have a secure back pocket and internal waistband pockets for stashing essentials. They also include a built-in brief, interior drawcord and a, quick-drying Feathery-Fit fabric that feels silky to the touch.

The Real Thing:

Wunder Under High-Rise Tight

Lululemon’s cult-fave Wunder Under leggings feel cool to the touch, thanks to the Luxtreme fabric. Supportive and stretchy, they also feature waistband storage and come in a cropped version.

The Affordable Dupe:

Core 10 All-Day Comfort Tight

From Amazon’s Core 10 brand, these leggings will also keep you cool and dry while you work up a sweat and have a hidden waistband pocket for small items. They also come in plenty of colors to choose from as well as a few fun prints.