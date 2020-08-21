The Most Popular Louis Vuitton Shoes & Sneakers to Shop Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Designer sneakers have become one of the most coveted items in the fashion industry, and a pair from Louis Vuitton is no exception.

The French luxury brand may have got its start making leather luggage, but over the past 10 years, Louis Vuitton has built a following for its footwear, too. Crafted at Louis Vuitton’s shoe factory outside of Venice, Italy, the brand has produced a range of notable footwear silhouettes. Louis Vuitton has also teamed up with big names over the years like Kanye West and Supreme to make sneakers that flaunt a hefty price tag.

What makes a Louis Vuitton shoe so expensive? For starters, each pair of Louis Vuitton shoes are meticulously handcrafted by artisans at Louis Vuitton’s Manufacture de Souliers (that’s shoe factory in French). Louis Vuitton’s shoe factory is located in Italy’s historic footwear region along the Riveria del Brenta in a town called Fiesso d’Artico. The region houses most of the world’s luxury footwear production, and has a rich history of shoemaking that dates back to the 13th century.

Watch on FN

Aside from an artisanal line of production, Louis Vuitton sneakers and shoes also come with clout. Many of the shoes feature the same signature monogram logos and colorways as the brand’s handbags tout. Louis Vuitton shoes also have quite the celeb following, from Bella Hadid to Lindsay Lohan.

Bella Hadid in an oversized button-down and Louis Vuitton Archlight sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Below, take a look at some of the most popular Louis Vuitton sneakers and shoes that are available online.

Louis Vuitton Archlight Trainer

Since its debut in 2018, the Louis Vuitton Archlight Trainer has become one of the and recognizable designer dad sneakers on the market. The shoe style even has a cult following of celebrities who love to wear the style out and about. Hailey Beiber, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid have all rocked the shoe, to name a few.

Available in a handful of colorways the Louis Vuitton Archlight Trainer ranges from $1,090 to $1,320 on louisvuitton.com. Shoppers can also look to other retailers such as StockX for limited-edition colorways and resale sites which may have certain sizes available for less.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Bom Dia Flat Mule

Louis Vuitton’s take on the ugly sandal is well-elevated thanks to the brand’s signature LV monogram across the two-strap leather upper. The ugly sandal continues to be one of fashion’s most favorite silhouettes, and there’s no surprise why. Designers such as Louis Vuitton have incorporated the simple silhouette and transformed the slide into an elevate sandal to wear out and about.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Run Away Sneaker

A more classic athletic shoe from Louis Vuitton is the brand’s Run Away sneaker. The sporty trainer comes in black or white suede and is retailed at $850. The signature shoe may not be as eye-catching as the Archlight, but will definitely elevate any outfit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Wonderland Flat Ranger

Combat boots are projected to one of fall ’20’s hottest styles in footwear. This Louis Vuitton combat boot offers luxury and ruggedness thanks to the lace-up boot silhouette. The designer shoe is available in the classic brown LV monogram colorway or sophisticated black on the brand’s website.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Stellar Sneaker

This classic Louis Vuitton sneaker continues to be a staple for the fashion-forward. The low top sneaker comes in a few colorway options and retails for $970 on LV’s site. The lace-up elevated sneaker features a calf leather upper and a vulcanized sole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton x Kanye Jasper Sneaker

Kanye West started working with Louis Vuitton in 2009 with a series of styles including the Jasper Sneaker. The shoe is rumored to have been named after Yeezy’s barber, Jasper. Since the Louis Vuitton x Kanye Jasper Sneaker is limited-edition, shoppers will find the shoe for an average sale price of $5,500 on StockX.

CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

Louis Vuitton Waterfront Mule

Louis Vuitton’s Waterfront Mule is a luxurious take on the classic slide silhouette that has become popular in recent years. The slip-on sneaker retails for $595, one of the more lower-priced footwear options on louisvuitton.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton x Kanye West Don Sneaker

Another signature LV shoe is the Louis Vuitton x Kanye West Don Sneaker. The shoe is cleverly named after West’s nickname “Louis Vuitton Don” a self-proclaimed name the rapper gave himself in his 2004 album “College Dropout.” Although this shoe was made in 2009, there are still a few pairs floating around the internet. Shoppers can snag a pair on stockx.com for an average of $2,500.

CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

Louis Vuitton Cosy Mule Monogram

Slippers have dominated 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic shifting fashion towards more private spaces like the home. The Louis Vuitton Cosy Mule Monogram is the perfect mixture between comfort and luxury thanks to the cozy shearling lining and iconic LV monogram detailing on the denim upper.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Sport x Supreme Sneaker

Supreme always puts the Midas touch on a collab. The Louis Vuitton Sport x Supreme Sneaker is one example of how both brands are able to make a product that’s popular and eye-catching. The sleek leather upper featuring Supreme’s red and white colorway in combination with LV’s monogram trim sits on a smooth chunky sole. Although originally retailed for $905 in 2017, shoppers will find a pair on StockX for $1,000-$1,270.

CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

Louis Vuitton Frontrow Sneaker

Another emblematic Louis Vuitton shoe is the Frontrow Sneaker. The shoe is LV’s reinterpretation of the classic tennis shoe. The stylish sneaker features the brand’s signature brown and tan monogram colorway for a chic athletic-inspired shoe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Stellar Sneaker Boot

Louis Vuitton put its classic touch on a high top version of the Stellar Sneaker, as well. Available in a few colorways online, one of our favorites is the denim LV monogram version that retails for $875 on the brand’s site.