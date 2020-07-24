Best Los Angeles Dodgers Face Masks to Safely Support Your Team

Get ready to knock it out of the park with these Los Angeles Dodgers face masks.

Inspired by the designs that players and coaches themselves wear in the dugout and on the field, these masks come from retailers FOCO, the MLB Shop and Fanatics. Made with moisture-wicking materials, soft fabrics and breathable designs, these masks and face coverings retail anywhere from $13 to $25 at MLBShop.com, Fanatics.com and FOCO.com.

The products range in designs from game-inspired neck gaiters that clearly display a player jersey number and team logo for a clear show of team allegiance. You can also shop classic over-ear masks that come in a mix of patterns from a single Dodgers logo to a blend of signature team designs and icons. And if you happen to have a favorite player, FOCO also offers special masks inspired by Mookie Betts, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, Clayton Kershaw and more.

The proceeds of the masks, depending on the style and retailer, are going towards two important organizations: Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief provider in the United States, and The All In Challenge Foundation, a nonprofit creating change across communities especially through tackling food insecurity. The All in Challenge in particular draws participation from celebrities and athletes across the board including Alex Rodriguez, Peyton Manning, Chrissy Teigen and more.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of face masks in public settings and around people who don’t live in one’s household, particularly when other social-distancing measures are tough to maintain. It explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, said on Tuesday that if everyone in the country started wearing a mask now, the virus could get under control in four to eight weeks.

Read on to find a selection of FN’s favorite face masks and face coverings inspired by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

