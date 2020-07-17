Loft Launches Chic Face Masks Available in Convenient 3-Packs

Prepare for the new normal in Loft’s debut face masks.

As its stores gradually reopen, Loft is now offering a set of protective face masks made from 100% cotton. Each set of three typically retails for $20 but are currently available on sale online at Loft.com for $15 with the promo code SIZZLE.

Consumers can pick between two different sets: a three-pack of black and white face masks or a multi-colored pack, which includes orange, blue and pink face masks. These non-medical masks softly fit around your nose and mouth with flexible ear straps. The machine-washable designs are a new and essential accessory to complete your everyday look when venturing outside the home.

Alongside offering face mask for sale, Loft also plans to donate 2,000 masks to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. Running solely on donations, St. Jude’s provides free pediatric treatment and healthcare to children facing catastrophic diseases, particularly focusing on cancer.

Watch on FN

The New York City-based retailer is taking extra safety precautions as it reopens stores, as well. Loft asks customers to wear face coverings, practice 6-feet social distancing and use the hand sanitizer available at stations in stores. For those who are still wary of shopping in-person, curbside pick-up is also available at certain locations.

With its production of masks, Loft joins Vera Bradley, J.Crew, Old Navy and others that are offering unique styles of protective face gear, which has become a popular way to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus. A face mask is considered by health experts as one of the best ways to prevent the spread when out in public where social distancing measures cannot be maintained. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus can be spread by speaking, coughing or sneezing when interacting with people in close proximity.

To get in on Loft’s face mask action, read on to find FN’s top picks from the brand along with a few on-sale styles as well.

Loft face masks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Loft

To Buy: Loft Multi-Color Face Masks, $15 (was $20).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Loft

To Buy: Loft Black and White Face Masks, $15 (was $20).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Loft

To Buy: Loft Eyelet Lace-Up Sneakers, $60 (was $70).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Loft

To Buy: Loft Flutter Mixed Media Tee, $30 (was $50).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Loft

To Buy: Loft Woven Leather Anke Strap Heels, $45 (was $90).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.