Lisa Bonet Is a Master of Effortlessly Cool Style Through the Years

Lisa Bonet has mastered the ethos of “cool” with her effortless style over the years.

The “High Fidelity” actress is known for throwing caution to the wind with her style, mixing and matching whatever she pleases on and off the red carpet. Bonet’s off-duty wardrobe over numerous eras includes slouchy and sleek trousers and T-shirts. These are usually paired with statement jackets and coats, as well as pieces with details like beading, fringe and allover textures. On the red carpet, she often dons maxi or midi-length dresses covered in eye-catching prints or delicate patterns, hailing from brands like Dior, Fendi and Alexander McQueen.

Over the decades, Bonet’s shoe styles have remained similarly eclectic and nonchalant. Off-duty, she usually favors lace-up shoes including ankle boots and brogues. On the red carpet, pointed-toe ankle boots are her go-to style in both pointed-toe and platform silhouettes. However, she occasionally swaps these for sleek metallic or ankle-wrapped sandals.

In 2010, Bonet was spotted shopping in Beverly Hills, Calif., wearing an oversized black cardigan with a T-shirt and gray cuffed trousers. Her look had an added vintage twist from a large beige newsboy cap, leather shoulder bag and black lace-up brogues.

Lisa Bonet shops in Beverly Hills, California on October 5, 2010. CREDIT: PR In 2017, Bonet arrived at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif., in pure rock n’ roll fashion. The actress wore a Led Zeppelin graphic T-shirt with a bold leopard-printed coat. These were layered over multicolored sequined trousers and black lace-up ankle boots. Her outfit was complete with a neon pink backpack and black clutch.

Lisa Bonet arrives at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in West Hollywood on February 26, 2017. CREDIT: GoldStar Media / MEGA Bonet brought an edgy take to her signature boho style at the 2016 Critics Choice Awards. The star hit the red carpet in an asymmetric-sleeved zebra-print maxi dress. The bold number was paired with layered bangles, as well as a leather wrap bracelet and black clutch.

Lisa Bonet attends the 22nd Annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California on December 11, 2016. CREDIT: American Foto Features / MEGA At the Tom Ford Fall 2020 runway show, Bonet arrived in a silky printed maxi dress. Her look was paired with an oversized black coat, and given a bohemian spin with layered anklets and sleek ankle-wrap sandals.

Lisa Bonet attends the Tom Ford Fall 2020 fashion show at Milk Studios in Hollywood on February 7, 2020. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

