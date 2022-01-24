Lindsey Vonn Reveals Her Date Night Shoes, What to Wear Apres-Ski and Why She Loves High Heels So Much

For most of her career, Lindsey Vonn was seen in only one pair of footwear: her ski boots. As a competitive ski racer, three-time Olympic medal winner and record holder for the female skier with the most World Cup wins (82 of them), the public grew accustomed to seeing her in the singular outfit of a racing suit, helmet and Head boots, skis and poles.

But since her retirement from competitive ski racing in 2019, Vonn has proven that her fashion and footwear range extends well beyond the slopes. In FN’s “Shoe Game,” the athlete reveals that she actually loves heels.

“What is love most about wearing high heels is that it makes you tall,” she said. “I feel like my posture is much better. I have terrible posture so whenever I’m in heels I feel like I’m lengthened and accentuated and more feminine — and just all around badass.”

Vonn also talked about her go-to’s for all facets of her life, from training (Under Armor’s Project Rock sneakers) to shoes for date night.

“If I’m going on date night, I’m probably pretty relaxed — unless it’s a red carpet, which does happen,” said Vonn. “I generally tend to to wear Louis Vuitton flats or something like that.”

CREDIT: Sage East

The athlete also reflected on one of her biggest fashion week moments, starring in Thom Browne’s ski-dream fall ’21 collection film, in which Vonn skied down the slopes in a skirt, whizzing past models in surreal, puffer-accented looks. The skier also wore a couture look in the film that combined Browne’s signature suiting and a gold puffer evening gown, worn with matching gold puffer-accented high-heeled boots, which served as a stand-in for ruby slippers to Vonn’s Dorothy a la “Wizard of Oz” in the film.

“Thom is such a visionary and he loves the Olympics, there are Olympic themes in pretty much every season that he does,” she said.

CREDIT: Sage East

With the recent announcement that she will serve as an NBC sports commentator for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, Vonn also gave a bit of guidance on how to do après ski the right way: “If you’re really, truly après-skiing, you wouldn’t actually take your boots off, you’d ski to the bar and then ski away from the bar at the end of the day.”

Vonn did, however, reveal that she was working with Head on a new après-ski boot for any non-skiers, to be unveiled with the athlete’s next capsule with the athletic brand.