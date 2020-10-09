Leather Blazers Are the Celeb-Approved Trend Your Fall Wardrobe Needs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to fall styling, one thing is for sure this season: leather blazers are back.

From Kaia Gerber to Emily Ratajkowski to even TikTok star Addison Rae, A-listers are turning to leather blazers for fall ’20 ensembles. These sleek jackets provide an effortlessly cool appeal while still being laid back enough to wear with a T-shirt and jeans. Now more than ever, comfortable apparel pieces are closet staples, as working from home and staying indoors have become the new normal.

Leather blazers also fall in line with a growing desire for familiar fashion choices; they’re one of the many 90s-inspired trends like square-toe shoes and anklets making a comeback. Plus, they’re versatile. They can be worn with many outfits, from a maxi dress and booties to sweatpant and sneaker combos.

While many authentic leather blazers come with a hefty price tag, faux leather or vegan alternatives can help you achieve the same look for less. And most importantly, they’re animal-friendly, too.

Ahead, find the best faux leather blazers for under $100.

Express Vegan Leather One-Button Blazer

Made with shiny faux leather, Express’ take on a leather blazer features an effortlessly chic one-button closure. The classic design comes with a tailored fit and notched lapels, as well as welt hand pockets to keep your fingers warm on chillier days.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Express

BlankNYC Nightingale Blazer

Offering a more longline fit, BlankNYC’s faux leather blazer serves as the perfect mix between a coat and a shorter jacket during transitional weather. Its slouchy sleeves can easily be rolled up for daytime appeal, while a series of buttons create a polished, double-breasted look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nine West Blazer

Leather blazers are also offered in neutral hues, like Nine West’s camel-colored version. This tan number provides a more casual look perfect for wearing over jeans or even dressing up sweats. The faux leather construction includes two roomy pockets and an easy one-button closure as well.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kohls

Abercrombie & Fitch Blazer

You can’t go wrong with a classic — that’s why Abercrombie & Fitch’s faux leather blazer made our list. This design draws inspiration from sharp tailoring with its clean lines, notched lapels and folded-over pockets. With a center button to tout, this style looks perfect when worn over your favorite fall dress.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Abrecrombie

BB Dakota Blazer

If you prefer a shorter hemline or if you yourself clock in at a shorter height, BB Dakota’s blazer is the one for you. This vegan leather jacket offers a more cropped length, elongating the legs and creating a fitted look. A single back vent also allows for easy breathability.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

H&M Blazer

H&M’s faux leather blazer follows street style trends thanks to its oversized design. Wearable over a sweater or thicker top, this style offers that slouchy-chic look seen all over Instagram. Plus, it’s made from a recycled polyester fabric.

CREDIT: Courtesy of H&M

Forever 21 Open-Front Blazer

Again, if black blazers aren’t quite your speed, Forever 21 offers a stylish alternative. The brand’s lightweight faux leather jacket features flap-front pockets with classic notched lapels and a sole button closure. The burnt orange shade gives your outfit a standout, fall-ready twist.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Forever 21

Nasty Gal Don’t Call It Quilts Blazer

If you really want to break away from the crowd, make sure Nasty Gal’s blazer is in your cart. This unique design includes quilted panels across the sides for a more relaxed fit and a moto-chic touch. It also features slouchy blouson sleeves, making it easy to wear with thick tops and sweaters.