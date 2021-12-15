A Look at Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez’s Incredible Style Transformation

It’s clear that Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez likes to have fun with fashion. The 51-year-old media personality has been known to accompany her billionaire boyfriend to an event in a show-stopping dress, but when it comes to her day-to-day style, she tends to reach for minimalist classics. Sanchez has stepped out in a myriad of looks, including a sparkling, belly-baring gown and a chic white double-breasted coat paired with a short brown tank dress and Alexander McQueen’s beloved oversized sneakers.

When the Emmy Award-winning journalist — who’s been linked to the Amazon founder since 2019 — gets dressed up, she’s been seen in everything from a timeless pointy-toed silhouette to thigh-high leather boots to glittering platform peep-toe pumps. On occasion, Sanchez has also been spotted in classic, affordable Nike runners and luxury Golden Goose sneakers as well as strappy sandals and even cowboy boots. Read on to see some of her most memorable looks to date.

On Nov. 13, 2021, Sanchez and Bezos attended the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala for charity in West Hollywood, Calif. The pair coordinated in black attire with the former “So You Think You Can Dance” host wearing a lacy black spaghetti strap gown featuring a fitted bodice and delicate ruffle trimming. She pulled things together with black peep-toe platforms.

Lauren Sánchez attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala with Jeff Bezos on Nov. 13. CREDIT: MEGA

Meanwhile, just a week prior at the Los Angeles LACMA Gala on Nov. 6, 2021, the news anchor debuted a totally different look, donning a striking silver sequin gown with long sleeves and a cutout detail at the abdomen. She also reached for glittering platform heels to match.

Jeffrey Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the LACMA Gala on Nov. 6. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Earlier this fall, Sanchez was photographed in New York City with Bezos on Oct. 15, 2021 wearing a white blazer coat over a skintight mini dress and McQueen sneakers featuring exaggerated soles.

Along with Bezos, Lauren Sanchez steps out in NYC on Oct. 15 wearing Alexander McQueen sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

During an appearance at The Little Market’s International Women’s Day Event at The Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 6, 2020, Sanchez oped for a head-turning red suit look cinched at the waist with a belt tie and pointy nude suede pumps.

Lauren Sanchez models a red outfit with nude suede pumps on March 6, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

While vacationing on Aug. 9, 2019 with Bezos in Saint-Tropez, France, the media personality sported a simple white sundress and strappy dark brown leather gladiator-inspired sandals. She also added a sunhat, shades and an assortment of jewelry for the outing.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are spotted holding hands while vacationing in Saint-Tropez, France in Aug. 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

Throwing things all the way back to 2012, the former “Good Day L.A.” anchor showed off a little black dress and strappy metallic leather Christian Louboutin pumps at an event in Las Vegas on May 19.

Sanchez strikes a pose on the red carpet at a Las Vegas event in 2012. CREDIT: MEGA

On April 18, 2007, she attended the Oscar de la Renta Boutique Opening Benefiting EIF Women’s Cancer Research Fund in Beverly Hills, Calif., wearing a simple black knee-length tank dress with black peep-toe slingback pumps.

Lauren Sanchez wears an all-black look at an event in 2007. CREDIT: MEGA

Sporting a trendy look on the red carpet at the ABC All Star Party in Hollywood, Calif., on Jan. 15, 2003, Sanchez wore a midriff-baring black tank top with low-rise black and black booties.

Lauren Sanchez attends the ABC All Star Party wearing a black top with low-rise black pants and matching booties. CREDIT: MEGA

On another occasion on Nov. 20, 2002, Sanchez stepped in a brown knit off-the-shoulder dress with ruffled trim and clear backless platform sandals for the EMA’s 12th Annual Environmental Media Awards.