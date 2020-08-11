What You Need To Know About This Year’s Labor Day Sales

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Although Labor Day is observed on the first Monday of September, shoppers can get ahead of the curve when it comes to prepping for the upcoming holiday sales retailers will offer.

This year, the federal holiday falls on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. The long weekend kicks off Friday, Sept. 4, but most sales for the holiday start a week in advance. Typically, sales last through the weekend and end at midnight on Monday.

While appliances tend to take center stage when it comes to Labor Day Sales, several retailers offer deals as well. Take a look at our list of stores that will likely host a sale on shoes, clothing and more this holiday.

Adidas

Last year, Adidas held an online sale four days prior to Labor Day. The offer took $20 off orders over $99. Right now, the brand is offering up to 25% off on items with the code SAVINGS on adidas.com.

Watch on FN

Aldo

Aldo usually gives out a Labor Day perk of its customers. For now, shoppers can check out the brand’s current sale which includes seasonal shoes for up to 70% off.

Asics

The athletic brand typically holds a week-long sale ahead of the holiday that honors American workers. Last year, the brand offered 20-70% off on sale and clearance items. Shoppers can also head to asics.com to see what’s currently available for less.

Bloomingdales

For Labor Day 2019, Bloomingdale marked sale and clearance items down to 20-70% off four days before Labor Day. Although there’s no info on the department store’s plans for Labor Day yet, shoppers can check out what’s for less online in the meantime on bloomingdales.com.

DNA Footwear

DNA Footwear offered 50% off on spring and summer items on Labor Day last year. Right now, shoppers can check out current marked downs, including discounts on men’s, women’s and kid’s shoes dnafootwear.com. The store is also offering free shipping to customers who purchase shoes from the brand’s site.

L.K. Bennett

The luxury detailer gave customers 40% on sale items a week prior to Labor Day. Shoppers looking to score deals now can head to lkbennett.com to shop for items up to 60% off, including clothing and shoes.

Nordstrom

It’s a little too early to predict what Nordstrom has in store for its shoppers, but last year, the retailer offered up to 40% off summer items including shoes at the beginning of September. Shoppers can check out Nordstrom’s upcoming Anniversary Sale which will officially open to the public on Aug. 13, 2020. Shoppers can also check out our coverage on what to know about the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

The Outnet

For last year’s Labor Day, the website offered 15% off and free shipping the week before the holiday on TheOutnet.com. Eager shoppers can also check out the sale section of the site, which is offers customers up to 70% off on designer clothing, shoes and accessories.

Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff marked down select fall styles for half off last year. (Shoes were also included in the holiday sale.) Although no info has surfaced on what the designer plans to do for Labor Day 2020, shoppers can take a look at what’s offered for less on rebeccaminkoff.com.

Steve Madden

Steve Madden usually has a sale up its sleeve for the holiday. Last year, the brand took 20% off of orders over $100 and 25% off of orders over $125 for the first eight days of September. Shoppers looking for deals to shop now should check stevemadden.com for up to 60% off on sandals, boots and more select shoe styles.

Vince Camuto

The designer brand put a 30% discount on select shoe styles four days prior to Labor Day. Vince Camuto also gave a $25 credit to anyone who spent $100 Sept. 3 through 7. The discount was available to use for a limited time shortly after. The brand is also currently offering up to 75% off on select items online.