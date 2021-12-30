La La Anthony’s Style Evolution Through the Years

La La Anthony steps out in a colorful coat on Dec. 20, 2015.

Since La La Anthony wed Carmelo Anthony in 2010, we’ve seen her in a number of glamorous looks. Now, the couple may have called it quits, but the former MTV “TRL” host can still be seen showing off her signature style, from the streets to the red carpet.

Anthony, formerly Vazquez, is often caught stepping out and attending various appearances in show-stopping outfits and bold shoes. And over the years, it’s become apparent that she’s partial to Christian Louboutin pumps. The actress and social media personality, 39, is also known to have an impressive sneaker collection with some rare styles. That said, more often than not, she’s sporting high heels.

Ahead, check out some of her best fashion moments through the years and see how her style has evolved. You’ll notice that she loves a monochromatic ensemble, but isn’t afraid of a colorful print, either.

On Oct. 10, 2021, Anthony was snapped arriving at the “Saturday Night Live” after-party in New York City wearing a sultry black suit with fishnet-style torso detailing and matching black pumps featuring a timeless pointed toe.

La La Anthony wearing an all-black look as she arrives at an ‘SNL’ after-party in NYC on Oct. 10, 2021. CREDIT: Splash

Spotted in the Big Apple again, the mother-of-one showed off a black velvet turtleneck top with black leather pants and red snake-print knee-high boots on Nov. 11, 2019.

La La Anthony wears a black velvet top, black leather pants and bright red snake print boots while out in NYC on Nov. 11, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

On Jan. 27, 2018, Anthony posed for photos in NYC wearing an all-white look complete with a furry cream-colored coat thrown over her shoulders and a pair of pointy silver boots.

La La Anthony wears an all-white winter look complete with silver metallic pointed boots in NYC on Jan. 27, 2018. CREDIT: MEGA

In the same year on June 15, 2018, the eBay partner was photographed arriving at The Polo Bar in NYC. She donned a forest green tracksuit with neon green piping, a black cropped tube top and dark gray lace-up booties.

La La Anthony rocks a forest green satin tracksuit and sleek lace-up stiletto booties on June 15, 2018. CREDIT: MEGA

While out in NYC on April 18, 2017, the previous host of MTV’s “Total Request Live” dressed in a white striped frock and black patent leather and PVC stiletto pumps.

La La Anthony is pictured in a white striped dress and black pumps in NYC on April 18, 2017. CREDIT: MEGA

Meanwhile, to host a holiday event in NYC on Dec. 21, 2017, the New York City native wore a fuzzy white cropped sweater and white ribbed midi skirt with pointy sandy-hued lace-up booties featuring a gray fur trim.

La La Anthony wears an all-white look and fur-trimmed booties at an event in NYC on Dec. 21, 2017. CREDIT: MEGA

For the CFDA Awards on June 5, 2016, Anthony opted for a blue printed dress cinched at the waist with a belt and black patent leather stiletto sandals.

La La Anthony wears a blue printed dress and black patent leather sandals at the CFDA Awards on June 5, 2016. CREDIT: Splash

On Dec. 20, 2015, she was snapped in NYC wearing a vibrant red dress with a colorful coat over top and pointy nude leather Louboutin pumps.

La La Anthony steps out in a bright red dress, colorful coat and beige Louboutin pumps on Dec. 20, 2015. CREDIT: Splash

While out with her son Kiyan in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 17, 2013, the former wife of Carmelo Anthony donned a little black dress and pointy black patent and PVC pumps.

La La Anthony dons a little black dress and pointy black patent and PVC pumps while out in Beverly Hills with Kiyan on March 17, 2013. CREDIT: Splash

She wore towering black leather Louboutin pumps with dark skinny jeans and a black shirt in NYC with Kiyan on April 15, 2012.