King Charles III’s Style Through The Years

King Charles III has been known for his interest in sustainable fashion and has been seen wearing a variety of classic, traditional styles throughout his public life.

During his tenure as the Prince of Wales, Charles has consistently demonstrated a commitment to impeccable English fashion. He has been seen sporting exquisitely crafted suits from Anderson & Sheppard, refined shirts from Turnbull & Asser, and traditional Balmoral tartan kilts, as well as stylish yet practical outerwear from Barbour. Charles’ unwavering support for the art of British craftsmanship has undoubtedly cemented his reputation as a bastion of sartorial sophistication.

When it comes to footwear, similar to his attention to detail in tailoring, the King has strapped into various shoemaking brands, mainly based in Britain. These brands include Benson & Clegg from London and Tricker’s from Northampton, which happens to be the oldest shoemakers in Britain. However, the most esteemed footwear brand preferred by the King is Crockett & Jones.

On May 6, the royal will step into a new chapter as the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, is set to occur at Westminster Abbey, officially proclaiming them as the King and Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth nations. Ahead find some of Charles’ most memorable looks.

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, near Wellington, New Zealand, March 23, 1970. CREDIT: Getty Images

Prince Charles looked stylish in a tailored suit and tie while speaking to primary school children at a school gathering at Lower Hutt, near Wellington, New Zealand. He selected Oxford lace-up shoes made of brushed leather characterized by the classic line and the toecap detail on the upper to complete the look.

Prince Charles and the Princess of Wales (1961 – 1997, later Diana, Princess of Wales) at Caernarvon Castle during an official tour of Wales, Oct. 27, 1981. CREDIT: Getty Images

While at Caernarvon Castle during an official tour of Wales, the prince coordinated with his wife, Princess Diana, by donning a colorful tie in the same hue as her blazer and footwear. For accessories, he wore a flower on his blazer for a soft touch.

Prince Charles poses with his sons Prince William (R) and Prince Harry during the Royal Family’s ski break at Klosters on March 31, 2005, in Switzerland. CREDIT: Getty Images

Ready for the slopes, the father of Prince William and Prince Harry suited up in a royal blue ski suit to enjoy the family vacation in Switzerland. All three royals kept it cozy and warm with winter boots that were both efficient and stylish.

Prince Charles in Lyndfield Park on March 5, 2005, near Canberra, Australia. CREDIT: Getty Images

In 2005, Prince Charles toured Lyndfield Park near Canberra before heading to New Zealand. The center of the look was the Roberta Di Camerino Rain Coat, designed with a bold collar and contrasting buttons. He coupled the look with khaki trousers, a blue button-down and a striking fedora hat.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive at Castle Cornet on July 19, 2012, in St Peter Port, Guernsey. CREDIT: Getty Images

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, visited Castle Cornet in St Peter Port, Guernsey, where the States of Guernsey expressed their allegiance to the Queen. Keeping with his signature style, he wore a tailored suit and shiny dress shoes. Because of its adaptability and comfort, the dependable style has become a wardrobe essential for men’s footwear.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visit the Dulwich Picture Gallery on March 15, 2012, in Dulwich, south London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Princess Kate joined Prince Charles during a visit to the Dulwich Picture Gallery, where they enjoyed children creating artwork. It was the perfect celebration of their shared love of the arts. This time, he offered up a classic gray pinstriped suit with a colorful tie and Oxford loafers.

Prince Harry chats with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, during a visit to The Nek on April 25, 2015, in Gallipoli, Turkey. CREDIT: Getty Images

Charles and Harry had the same style philosophy while visiting The Nek, a narrow stretch of ridge in the Anzac battlefield on the Gallipoli Peninsula, as part of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Gallipoli. They both opted for blue suits emboldened by their medals and flowers. Best of all, they kicked back in shiny dress shoes.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales in York, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Camilla and Charles took some time to speak with the Chris Clubley & Co Estate Agents while meeting residents and business owners of Stamford Bridge in 2016 in York, England. He layered a double-breasted longline coat over a dark gray suit and light gray shirt and tie. The shiny dress shoes he opted for featured a rounded toe.

Prince Charles and Camilla on July 20, 2021, in Bryher, Isles of Scilly. CREDIT: Getty Images

Charles and Camilla took a stroll around Bryher Island on Day 2 of their visit to Devon and Cornwall wearing colorful getups. The king-to-be elevated his look with beige loafers created with a contrasting outsole.

King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne, Princess Royal attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The royals gathered for the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, where everyone came dressed to the nines. King Charles’ suit featured thin vertical stripes in a gray color scheme, with a jacket and matching pants that created a cohesive, professional look. With the shiny dress shoes, he created a sophisticated and elegant look appropriate for a formal occasion or business setting.

