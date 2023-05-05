×
King Charles III’s Style Through The Years

By Joce Blake
Queen Camilla, 2003
Queen Camilla, 2005
Queen Camilla, 2005
Queen Camilla, 2006
View Gallery 22 Images

King Charles III has been known for his interest in sustainable fashion and has been seen wearing a variety of classic, traditional styles throughout his public life.

During his tenure as the Prince of Wales, Charles has consistently demonstrated a commitment to impeccable English fashion. He has been seen sporting exquisitely crafted suits from Anderson & Sheppard, refined shirts from Turnbull & Asser, and traditional Balmoral tartan kilts, as well as stylish yet practical outerwear from Barbour. Charles’ unwavering support for the art of British craftsmanship has undoubtedly cemented his reputation as a bastion of sartorial sophistication.

When it comes to footwear, similar to his attention to detail in tailoring, the King has strapped into various shoemaking brands, mainly based in Britain. These brands include Benson & Clegg from London and Tricker’s from Northampton, which happens to be the oldest shoemakers in Britain. However, the most esteemed footwear brand preferred by the King is Crockett & Jones.

On May 6, the royal will step into a new chapter as the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, is set to occur at Westminster Abbey, officially proclaiming them as the King and Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth nations. Ahead find some of Charles’ most memorable looks.

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, talking to a group of primary school children at a school gathering at Lower Hutt, near Wellington, New Zealand, March 23rd 1970. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, near Wellington, New Zealand, March 23, 1970.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Prince Charles looked stylish in a tailored suit and tie while speaking to primary school children at a school gathering at Lower Hutt, near Wellington, New Zealand. He selected Oxford lace-up shoes made of brushed leather characterized by the classic line and the toecap detail on the upper to complete the look.

Prince Charles Prince Charles and the Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997, later Diana, Princess of Wales) at Caernarvon Castle during an official tour of Wales, 27th October 1981. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Prince Charles and the Princess of Wales (1961 – 1997, later Diana, Princess of Wales) at Caernarvon Castle during an official tour of Wales, Oct. 27, 1981.
CREDIT: Getty Images

While at Caernarvon Castle during an official tour of Wales, the prince coordinated with his wife, Princess Diana, by donning a colorful tie in the same hue as her blazer and footwear. For accessories, he wore a flower on his blazer for a soft touch.

KLOSTERS, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 31: HRH Prince Charles poses with his sons Prince William (R) and Prince Harry during the Royal Family's ski break at Klosters on March 31, 2005 in Switzerland. Prince Charles was overheard criticizing the press by whispering "Bloody people." The royal family traditionally offers stage-managed photocalls in return for their privacy during their holiday in Klosters every Spring. This year, however, the agreement has already broken down when paparazzi was snapping Prince William with his girlfriend, Kate Middleton. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Prince Charles poses with his sons Prince William (R) and Prince Harry during the Royal Family’s ski break at Klosters on March 31, 2005, in Switzerland.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Ready for the slopes, the father of Prince William and Prince Harry suited up in a royal blue ski suit to enjoy the family vacation in Switzerland. All three royals kept it cozy and warm with winter boots that were both efficient and stylish.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 5: Prince Charles is given a tour of the Lyndfield Park land care property March 5, 2005 near Canberra, Australia. Charles finished up a week-long tour of Australia. He heads next to New Zealand. (Photo by Greg Wood-Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Charles in Lyndfield Park on March 5, 2005, near Canberra, Australia.
CREDIT: Getty Images

In 2005, Prince Charles toured Lyndfield Park near Canberra before heading to New Zealand. The center of the look was the Roberta Di Camerino Rain Coat, designed with a bold collar and contrasting buttons. He coupled the look with khaki trousers, a blue button-down and a striking fedora hat.

ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY - JULY 19: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at Castle Cornet where the States of Guernsey pledged their loyalty to the Queen on July 19, 2012 in St Peter Port, Guernsey. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are in Guernsey as part of a Diamond Jubilee visit to the Channel Islands taking in Jersey, Guernsey and Sark. (Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive at Castle Cornet on July 19, 2012, in St Peter Port, Guernsey.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, visited Castle Cornet in St Peter Port, Guernsey, where the States of Guernsey expressed their allegiance to the Queen. Keeping with his signature style, he wore a tailored suit and shiny dress shoes. Because of its adaptability and comfort, the dependable style has become a wardrobe essential for men’s footwear.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 15: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales watch children produce artwork during a visit to the Dulwich Picture Gallery on March 15, 2012 in Dulwich, south London, Englad. The Duchess of Cambridge joined her parents-in-law Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on a royal visit to the gallery to celebrate their shared love of the arts and see work done by the Prince's Foundation for Children and the Arts. (Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visit the Dulwich Picture Gallery on March 15, 2012, in Dulwich, south London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Princess Kate joined Prince Charles during a visit to the Dulwich Picture Gallery, where they enjoyed children creating artwork. It was the perfect celebration of their shared love of the arts. This time, he offered up a classic gray pinstriped suit with a colorful tie and Oxford loafers.

GALLIPOLI, TURKEY - APRIL 25: Prince Harry chats with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during a visit to The Nek, a narrow stretch of ridge in the Anzac battlefield on the Gallipoli Peninsula, as part of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Gallipoli on April 25, 2015 in Gallipoli,Turkey. Turkish and Allied powers representatives, as well as family members of those who served, are commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign with ceremonies at memorials across the Gallipoli Peninsula. The Gallipoli land campaign, in which a combined Allied force of British, French, Australian, New Zealand and Indian troops sought to occupy the Gallipoli Peninsula and the strategic Dardanelles Strait during World War I, began on April 25, 1915 against Turkish forces of the Ottoman Empire. The Allies, unable to advance more than a few kilometers, withdrew after eight months. The campaign cost the Allies approximately 50,000 killed and up to 200,000 wounded, the Ottomans approximately 85,000 killed and 160,000 wounded. (Photo by Niall Carson-Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry chats with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, during a visit to The Nek on April 25, 2015, in Gallipoli, Turkey.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Charles and Harry had the same style philosophy while visiting The Nek, a narrow stretch of ridge in the Anzac battlefield on the Gallipoli Peninsula, as part of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Gallipoli. They both opted for blue suits emboldened by their medals and flowers. Best of all, they kicked back in shiny dress shoes.

YORK, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales chat to staff in Chris Clubley & Co Estate Agentsas they meet residents and business owners of Stamford Bridge on February 18, 2016 in York, England. Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are visiting Stamford Bridge to meet residents and business owners affected by the recent floods. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales in York, England.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Camilla and Charles took some time to speak with the Chris Clubley & Co Estate Agents while meeting residents and business owners of Stamford Bridge in 2016 in York, England. He layered a double-breasted longline coat over a dark gray suit and light gray shirt and tie. The shiny dress shoes he opted for featured a rounded toe.

BRYHER, ISLES OF SCILLY - JULY 20: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during a walk on Bryher Island on Day 2 of their visit to Devon and Cornwall on July 20, 2021 in Bryher, Isles of Scilly. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince Charles and Camilla on July 20, 2021, in Bryher, Isles of Scilly.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Charles and Camilla took a stroll around Bryher Island on Day 2 of their visit to Devon and Cornwall wearing colorful getups. The king-to-be elevated his look with beige loafers created with a contrasting outsole.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne, Princess Royal attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/Getty images)
King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne, Princess Royal attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023, in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The royals gathered for the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, where everyone came dressed to the nines. King Charles’ suit featured thin vertical stripes in a gray color scheme, with a jacket and matching pants that created a cohesive, professional look. With the shiny dress shoes, he created a sophisticated and elegant look appropriate for a formal occasion or business setting.

PHOTOS: : Queen Camilla’s Style Through the Years 

