How Kim Kardashian Styles the Thong Sandal Trend

When it comes to fashion, Kim Kardashian always seems to be one step ahead of the curve.

For months, the 39-year-old reality star has been pulling off the high-heeled thong sandal, a somewhat controversial shoe silhouette. Popular in the ’90s and early ’00s, the heeled flip-flop returned in 2019 in sleeker fashion, with skinnier straps and slimmer heels. Kardashian was one of the early adopters of the trend, which later found favor with celebrities such as Katie Holmes, Hailey Baldwin and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Over the past year, Kardashian has worn multiple pairs of thong sandals — and with very different looks. For a February appearance on “Good Morning America,” the KKW Beauty businesswoman teamed a pair of strappy gold Bottega Veneta heeled thong sandals ($775 on Ssense.com) with a top and skirt in yellow, one of the season’s trending colors. The outfit put a California girl twist on business-chic winter fashion.

Kim Kardashian wears a yellow outfit with Bottega Veneta sandals in New York on Feb. 5. CREDIT: Splash News

The A-lister has also smartly styled heeled thong sandals for a casual Miami outing. While out and about in the sunny city in December alongside sister Kourtney, Kardashian teamed clear wedge thong sandals from husband Kanye West’s Yeezy label with textured lace-up pants and a tied-up graphic T-shirt. The sandals initially retailed for $830 but are on sale at The Webster’s website for $415, 50%.

Kim Kardashian sports Yeezy thong sandals in Miami on Dec. 3. CREDIT: Splash News

Kardashian has made the case for those clear Yeezy wedges multiple times, and she’s proved how versatile the shoes are. In New York in September, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star paired her thong wedges with a silky beige blouse and trousers, which had a pajama-like vibe.

Kim Kardashian wears Yeezy clear thong sandals in New York on Sept. 10. CREDIT: Splash News

Unsurprisingly, Kardashian has also made the case for the thong sandal as an evening shoe. On the same September trip to New York, the Skims mogul paired gray Yeezy thong sandals (Farfetch.com has the shoes marked down by 40% to $317) with with a black mesh metal halter top and boot-cut leather pants. The look was very ’00s, right down to the shoes.

Kim Kardashian in a halter top and Yeezy sandals in New York on Sept. 11. CREDIT: Shutterstock

If you’re into the heeled thong sandal look but Yeezy and Bottega Veneta are out of your price range, no worries. We’ve rounded up some more affordable styles below to help you get Kardashian’s look for less.

To Buy: Calvin Klein Monty Sandal, $53 to $141.

To Buy: Steve Madden Bashment Sandal, $90 (was $120).

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Coyrie Wedge Flip Flop, $52 to $69.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.