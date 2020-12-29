20 Snow Boots Your Kids Will Actually Want to Wear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Winter weather is here, which means it’s time to get your kids’ snow gear ready.
For many parents, one of the toughest items to shop for is children’s boots, since it can be difficult to know which styles and brands will truly deliver on functionality. So we did the legwork for you, scouring the market for performance-packed styles guaranteed to keep your little ones’ feet warm and dry even in the harshest of conditions.
Key performance features include waterproof and windproof constructions, temperature-rated insulation and durable, lugged rubber outsoles. Additionally, models with adjustable straps and bungee-lace systems help deliver a more secure fit and keep snow out.
And let’s not forget about aesthetics. Many brands are producing cute and comfortable pairs with fun details like prints, colored laces and faux-fur accents.
Ahead, 20 great snow boots your kid will actually want to wear.
Bogs B-Moc Lightning Winter Boot
A well-known player in the boot world, Bogs offers a little fashion flair with this adorable boot covered in lightning bolts. It incorporates a plush lining with the brand’s Max-Wick and DuraFresh technologies to keep the boot dry and odor-free. What’s more, fleece-lined Rebound footbeds provide all-day support, while toe bumpers add extra protection. An adjustable drawcord also allows for a stay-put fit.
Stride Rite Made2Play Snow Boot
Stride Rite offers a clever sneaker boot design — or “snoot,” as the Boston-based brand likes to call it — which incorporates a lightweight, fleece-lined textile upper that can be rolled down when indoors or for easy packing. Even better, the boot is machine washable and comes in a variety of cute kid-friendly designs like this “Frozen”-themed pair.
Kamik Snow Gypsy 3 Winter Boot
Kamik’s Snow Gyspy 3 will keep little feet cozy in temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit, while also allowing them to stay dry thanks to a moisture-wicking lining. Other highlights of this boot from the Canadian brand include a plush faux fur collar, cushioned footbed and durable Snowave rubber outsoles. The lace-up closure and adjustable toggle system also make it easy to fine-tune the fit.
Sorel Flurry Snow Boot
Offered in seven colorways, this style from Portland-based brand Sorel is crafted with a built-in gaiter, removable felt liner, cushioned footbeds and multi-directional lugged outsoles that provide reliable traction. Another plus? The adjustable ankle strap and toggle closure at the cuff help keep cold and wet elements out.
Ugg Butte II CWR Snow Boot
These waterproof suede and leather Ugg boots feature 200 grams of Thinsulate insulation, making them able to withstand temperatures down to -4 degrees Fahrenheit. On top of that, they have a plush lining, collar that can be cuffed and a generously cushioned footbed that’s lined in UGGpure wool for breathability and warmth.
The North Face Kids Alpenglow IV Boot
Available in five colorways, this rugged style offers easy access with an adjustable toggle design and ample warmth, even in -25 degrees Fahrenheit.
See Kai Run Gilman WP Boot
Coming with a kid-friendly color-blocked exterior, See Kai Run’s Gilman boot features a 3M ThinsulateTM thermal lining and insole for 360-degrees of insulation and comfort in subzero temperatures. Awarded the Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association, the classic SKR fit also support the wearer’s natural stride and allows room for feet to grow.
Vans Snow Cruiser V MTE Boot
If you can’t get enough of Vans’ signature skate-inspired look, you’ll love this boot boasting three easily adjustable velcro straps, 200 grams of insulation and the brand’s signature side stripe detailing.
Merrell Alpine Puffer Jr Snow Boot
Kids are sure to enjoy this cozy boot, featuring a puffer jacket style upper done in bold rainbow-inspired hues. The style also offers a soft lining, 200 grams of insulation on the vamp and quarter lining, plus 400 grams on the footbed for protection in -25 degree weather. To keep the boots smelling fresh, the lining is antibacterial properties. Meanwhile, side zippers allow for easy on/off and grippy M Select outsoles offer dependable traction on icy surfaces.
Crocs LodgePoint Snow Boot
Also available in a pink version, this style from the beloved comfort brand features light insulation, an EVA footbed and Croslite outsoles that shed snow and slush. Plus, they’re super easy to put on and take off thanks to a large velcro closure.
Sperry Saltwater Nylon Quilt Winter Boot
Sperry’s staple Saltwater duck boots are perfect for combating wet, cold weather. Not only does the pair’s microfleece lining offer top-tier warmth, but its non-marking rubber outsoles with Wave-Siping also deliver ultimate traction on wet surfaces. Medial side zippers make these easy to slip into.
Northside Icicle Snow Boot
Kids can easily put these on themselves thanks to a front zipper and rear pull tab. The boots also include a quilted, puffer-like upper, 200 grams of Thermolite insulation and removable EVA insoles lined with sherpa for exceptional warmth and comfort.
Columbia Hyper-Boreal Omni-Heat Winter Boot
A thermal-reflective lining and 200 grams of insulation make this Columbia boot warm and cozy. Techlite midsoles promote long-lasting comfort and Omni-Grip outsoles lend superior traction.
Western Chief Selah Snow Boot
For easy on and off, these rugged snow boots are designed with elastic goring at the top and sturdy hook-and-loop closures. Thermal insulation and a cushioned footbed make them incredibly comfortable with maximum toasty effects.
Native Kids Chamonix Hologram Snow Boot
For a boot that looks great and is better for the environment, too, Native Kids’ plush hologram booties are a go-to. They’re certified vegan with a recycled water-resistant upper, as well as elastic laces and a easily modifiable front toggle.
Keen Kelsa Tall WP Snow Boot
Keen’s Kelsa winter-ready boot is crafted from premium leather with an attached softshell bootie and an insulated fleece lining with a comfort rating of -4 degrees Fahrenheit. A supportive heel-capture system, Luftcell air-injected PU midsoles and high-traction outsoles also make them quite comfortable to walk in.
Tundra Quebec Wide Snow Boot
Great for rugged outdoor adventures, Tundra’s Quebec boot has a temperature rating of -22 degrees Fahrenheit and a protective toe rubber to shield little feet from rocks and other sharp objects. They also include a cushioned footbed and grippy rubber outsoles, plus a toggle closure at the cuff and adjustable velcro strap at the vamp to ensure lockdown and prevent snow from entering the boot.
Adidas Outdoor Terrex Snow Boot
From Adidas’ outdoor line, this snow boot features a Climaproof membrane, quick bungee lacing system and 100 grams of Primaloft insulation to keep feet warm and dry. Underfoot, lugged Traxion rubber outsoles ensure great grip.
Hunter Original Snow Boot
Best known for their signature rain boots, Hunter also makes some excellent winter boots ready to take on snowy weather. Featuring an insulated fleece lining, Ortholite footbed and exaggerated outsole with enhanced traction, little ones will stay comfortable in these all season long.
Burberry K1-Aldenham Snow Boot
While on the pricier side, these chic pink puffer Burberry logo boots are a functional fashion statement. They’re accented with branded elastic straps that trap in heat, a glossy rubber toe and two-toned laces with a front toggle for security. On the inside, the include a waterproof and insulated membrane, cushioned footbed and breathable textile lining for superior comfort.