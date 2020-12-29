20 Snow Boots Your Kids Will Actually Want to Wear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter weather is here, which means it’s time to get your kids’ snow gear ready.

For many parents, one of the toughest items to shop for is children’s boots, since it can be difficult to know which styles and brands will truly deliver on functionality. So we did the legwork for you, scouring the market for performance-packed styles guaranteed to keep your little ones’ feet warm and dry even in the harshest of conditions.

Key performance features include waterproof and windproof constructions, temperature-rated insulation and durable, lugged rubber outsoles. Additionally, models with adjustable straps and bungee-lace systems help deliver a more secure fit and keep snow out.

And let’s not forget about aesthetics. Many brands are producing cute and comfortable pairs with fun details like prints, colored laces and faux-fur accents.

Ahead, 20 great snow boots your kid will actually want to wear.

Bogs B-Moc Lightning Winter Boot

A well-known player in the boot world, Bogs offers a little fashion flair with this adorable boot covered in lightning bolts. It incorporates a plush lining with the brand’s Max-Wick and DuraFresh technologies to keep the boot dry and odor-free. What’s more, fleece-lined Rebound footbeds provide all-day support, while toe bumpers add extra protection. An adjustable drawcord also allows for a stay-put fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Stride Rite Made2Play Snow Boot

Stride Rite offers a clever sneaker boot design — or “snoot,” as the Boston-based brand likes to call it — which incorporates a lightweight, fleece-lined textile upper that can be rolled down when indoors or for easy packing. Even better, the boot is machine washable and comes in a variety of cute kid-friendly designs like this “Frozen”-themed pair.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Kamik Snow Gypsy 3 Winter Boot

Kamik’s Snow Gyspy 3 will keep little feet cozy in temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit, while also allowing them to stay dry thanks to a moisture-wicking lining. Other highlights of this boot from the Canadian brand include a plush faux fur collar, cushioned footbed and durable Snowave rubber outsoles. The lace-up closure and adjustable toggle system also make it easy to fine-tune the fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Sorel Flurry Snow Boot

Offered in seven colorways, this style from Portland-based brand Sorel is crafted with a built-in gaiter, removable felt liner, cushioned footbeds and multi-directional lugged outsoles that provide reliable traction. Another plus? The adjustable ankle strap and toggle closure at the cuff help keep cold and wet elements out.