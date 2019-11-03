Kendall Jenner Is One Step Ahead of the Latest Shoe Trends

When you’re one of the world’s biggest supermodels, you pick up a thing or two about trend forecasting.

Case in point? Kendall Jenner’s shoe wardrobe. The newly 24-year-old can often be found in the latest styles before they make it big.

For instance, she wore white boots multiple times in 2016 — a year before the silhouette became a must-have. While white boots were once derided as “trashy,” they started appearing all over the place during summer ’17. Jenner was still into the style during its heyday, but it wasn’t a new addition to her closet.

Kendall Jenner wears white The Row boots in 2016. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The A-lister was also one of the earliest proponents of the clear shoe trend, which first popped up in 2017 and has held its popularity since. In January 2017, Jenner wore see-through Ego boots with a block-heel — which she wore with fishnet tights underneath for a memorable, edgy style statement.

Related Kylie Jenner Turns Into a Fairy in Glittery Pumps for Kendall's Birthday Party Kendall Jenner Is a Gold Fairy in Invisible PVC Heels for Her Halloween Birthday Party Kendall Jenner Modeled Two Dramatic Looks in the Giambattista Valli X H&M Runway Show in Rome

Kendall Jenner wearing clear Ego boots with fishnets in January 2017. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was also an early adopter of square toes. While the rectangular shoe shape is everywhere for fall ’19, it was derided for years before coming back into vogue. Jenner bravely tested square toes out in fall 2018, months before the rest of the world caught on.

Kendall Jenner wears a bright orange sweater and flared leather pants with square-toed snakeskin boots in October 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

As for the next “it” shoe? If Jenner’s recent wardrobe is any indication, comfy slides will be the must-have come spring. She’s been spotted throughout September and October in Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals — which she sometimes even teams with wooly socks.

Kendall Jenner in Birkenstock slides in New York on Sept. 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Kendall Jenner’s trendsetting shoe style.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner Modeled Two Dramatic Looks in the Giambattista Valli X H&M Runway Show in Rome

Kendall Jenner Styles Zip-Up Stompers With a Low-Key Look in NYC

Kendall Jenner Keeps Summer Style Alive in Birkenstock Sandals & Denim Shorts