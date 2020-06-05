7 Best Keen Shoes on Sale to Shop Now

Keen has some of the most coveted performance and lifestyle outdoor footwear in the industry. And several beloved pairs are on sale now.

Although many looks offered at a discount now from the Portland, Ore.-based company are limited in sizing, there are still some for men and women with full size runs. Included in the mix are hiking boots, sneakers, travel sandals and more.

Below, shop seven Keen shoes for men and women that are on sale now.

Men’s Rialto 2

This sport sandal for men, ideal for the traveler, features a lace-lock bungee closure system, the brand’s CleanSport NXT odor control tech and PFC-free water repellant.

CREDIT: Courtesy

Women’s Gypsum 2 Waterproof Mid

Keen’s waterproof light hiker for women features the brand’s Cleansport NXT odor control tech, Keen.Dry waterproof breathable membrane and a stability shank.

CREDIT: Courtesy

Women’s Sienna Canvas Mary Jane

This canvas Mary Jane was designed with walking comfort in mind. It features an elastic gore instep strap, a slip-on design to easily put it on and take it off and the brand’s Cleansport NXT odor control tech.

CREDIT: Courtesy

Men’s Venture Mid Waterproof

Keen’s lightweight waterproof hiking boot is designed with going all out on an adventure in mind. It features speed hooks for easy lace adjustment, lightweight EVA cushioned midsoles, the brand’s Keen.All-Terrain high-traction rubber outsoles and its KonnectFit heel-capture system to keep the foot locked-in.

CREDIT: Courtesy

Women’s Lorelai Sneaker

The lone sneaker on the list is for women. It is built with the brand’s ultra-light Luftcell PU footbeds, lightweight and comfortable Luftcell outsoles and leather uppers. Several colors are on sale, and the blue mirage iteration has been dropped to $54.98.

CREDIT: Courtesy

Women’s Bailey Ankle Zip

This glue-free, direct-inject construction ankle boot for women features leather uppers and the brand’s light and well-cushioned Luftcell midsole.

CREDIT: Courtesy

Men’s Uneek Evo

The brand’s acclaimed lifestyle look, specifically in the all-white colorway, is on sale now for $84.99. It features EVA footbeds with arch support designed with comfort in mind, PU midsoles for plush and long-lasting cushioning and non-marking rubber outsoles.

CREDIT: Courtesy

