10 Times Katy Perry Wore Shoes From Her Namesake Label

Katy Perry may be best known as a performer, but she’s also in the shoe business — having launched a namesake label in 2016.

Katy Perry Collections offers whimsical, wacky styles with their own distinct flair, like scented jelly sandals or rainbow-heeled pumps.

While Perry has a wide-ranging shoe wardrobe, the 34-year-old (whose birthday is today) has been a staunch supporter of her own styles over the years — wearing pairs from her label everywhere from red carpets to the “American Idol!” set.

One of the A-lister’s most notable looks in recent memory — a hamburger costume she wore both to a Met Gala after-party and for Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” video — featured crystal-covered burger sneakers from the eponymous brand. (The rest of her outfit was Moschino.)

Katy Perry wearing her burger costume to a 2019 Met Gala after party. CREDIT: ANDREW MORALES/Shutterstock

Following the buzzy post-Met Gala look, the pop star wore food-inspired shoes from her brand yet again later that week, at the launch party for her spring ’19 collection. For the event, she teamed watermelon-print sandals with a red and white checkered look for a picniclike vibe.

Katy Perry poses at the launch of her spring collection wearing watermelon heels in May 2019. CREDIT: Courtesy of Katy Perry Collection

Perry has also shown off her namesake shoes on the red carpet, like at the iHeartRadio Awards in March. She looked like “Grease” protagonist Sandy in a Paskal dress with sock-fit Mary Janes from KP Collections.

Katy Perry in a Paskal dress and shoes from her eponymous brand in May 2019. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Of course, the singer has also been spotted in more subdued styles from her brand, like pointy-toed pumps or square-toed mules.

“We have shoes that are staples — we cover the whole gamut of footwear — but mostly the ones that I like to highlight are for that fun, unique individual or someone who is wearing all-black and wants the personality to pop on their feet. The styles are fun, a lot of times they’re funny, cutesy. They’re kind of like storytelling shoes,” Perry told FN in 2018.

