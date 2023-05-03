Katy Perry’s Best ‘American Idol’ Looks From Season 21

Throughout the 21st season of “American Idol,” Katy Perry has shown off an array of fun looks.

The musician joined the singing competition show’s season after first appearing as a full-time judge in 2018 for its 16th season. The current season kicked off in early April, and week after week, Perry has brought her A-game with her fashion sense. She’s styled several different outfits, from shiny metallic blazers and skirts to corset tops and denim.

On the footwear front, she has been seen in towering platforms, strappy sandals and pointed pumps to name a few. Keep scrolling to see Perry’s best looks from season 21 of “American Idol.”

Perry on the April 2 episode of ‘American Idol.’ CREDIT: NBC

Perry kicked off the show in a metallic purple suit from Rotate Birger Christensen complete with a tube top, oversized blazer and wide-leg pants. She rounded out the look with pointed pumps with a silver metallic finish.

Related Gisele Bundchen Slips on Little Black Dress & Peep-Toe Heels for Chanel's Met Gala 2023 After Party BTS' Suga Talks 'D-Day' Album & Solo World Tour in Valentino's Rockstud Boots on 'Jimmy Fallon' James Harden's Fuzzy Blue Outfit Goes Viral for Resembling Cookie Monster at 76ers-Celtics Game

Perry on the April 3 episode of ‘American Idol.’ CREDIT: NBC

The “Dark Horse” singer wore a bold red look designed by Didu on the April 3 episode consisting of a corset top and maxi skirt featuring a high slit outlined with feathers. She continued the monochromatic look with red strappy heels.

Katy Perry at the April 9 episode of American Idol.’ CREDIT: ABC

Perry shined in an oversized silver blazer and matching maxi skirt paired with a black turtleneck top. She accessorized her April 9 episode look with black leather gloves and thick silver hoop earrings.

Katy Perry on the April 23 episode of ‘American Idol.’ CREDIT: American Idol

For the April 23 episode, the “Teenage Dream” singer wore a strapless dress from Rick Owens. The turquoise gown featured a fitted silhouette with a triangular cutout in the bodice. She paired the futuristic dress with purple open-toe heeled mules.

Perry on the April 24 episode of ‘American Idol.’ CREDIT: NBC

On April 24, Perry donned a blue denim and velvet patchwork dress from Fausto Puglisi paired with black leather platform heels. Her shoes featured a rounded toe and a block heel.

Perry on the May 1 episode of ‘American Idol.’ CREDIT: NBC

Perry let her colors burst in a firework dress on the May 1 episode. She styled a black sheer fitted dress that was covered in colorful firework embellishments. She completed this outfit with strappy sandals.

PHOTOS: Katy Perry’s Best ‘American Idol’ Looks