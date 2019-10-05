Sign up for our newsletter today!

From Mom Mules to Uggs: The Shoes Katie Holmes Loves

Katie Holmes Eats Lunch At Cafe Luxembourg In New York City
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise go for a walk and hail a cab in New York City.
Louboutin
When it comes to footwear, Katie Holmes isn’t afraid to experiment — but she also has her old standbys.

As a New Yorker, the 40-year-old actress is often out and about in the streets. In cooler weather, she likes to keep cozy in shearling-lined Ugg boots ($160 from Nordstrom.com). The sheepskin boots are a favorite for teaming with sweats on early morning winter coffee runs.

katie holmes, ugg boots, wool coat, sweatpants
Katie Holmes sipping a coffee in Uggs and sweats in New York in April 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News

In warmer weather, Holmes is a big proponent of open-toed silhouettes. She stepped out several times in Gianvito Rossi high-heeled thong sandals ($695 on Net-a-Porter.com) this summer.

Katie Holmes, striped dress, chanel purse, heeled flip-flops, thong sandals, gianvito rossi shoes, nyc street style, celebrity style, jean jacket, seen after alleged cheating by boyfriend Jamie Foxx in New York CityPictured: Katie HolmesRef: SPL5109825 180819 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 56567623photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Katie Holmes wearing a striped dress with high-heeled thong sandals in New York on Aug. 18.
CREDIT: Splash News

Thong high heels aren’t everyone’s cup of tea — the style went away by the mid ’00s and is thought by many to be “ugly.” Nonetheless, the ’90s favorite has made a comeback this year, this time with a sleeker silhouette.

Katie Holmes, mom jeans, sweater, celebrity style, high heeled flip-flops, thong, sandals, kitten heels, gianvito rossi shoes, suri cruise, Adidas superstar sneakers, white sneakers, shows some major cleavage while hailing a cab with her daughter Suri Cruise in Downtown Manhattan. The mother and daughter duo had lunch together at a Downtown Soho restaurant and they later walked and spent more than 2 hours shopping and browsing the local shops in the Soho neighborhood. At one point Suri is seen sharing her drink with her mother and finally ended their outing by hailing a Taxi together. 27 Aug 2019 Pictured: Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA489849_023.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katie Holmes wears high-heeled thong sandals out with daughter Suri in New York on Aug. 27.
CREDIT: MEGA
Holmes has favored another ’90s comeback: the mom mule. She has a black leather Acne Studios pair (available on Mytheresa.com for $480) that she likes to team with jeans for a look straight out of the pre-Y2K years.

Katie Holmes, trench coat, westward leaning sunglasses, mom jeans, mom mules, acne studios shoes, Katie Holmes out and about, New York, USA - 16 Sep 2019
Katie Holmes wearing a trench coat and Acne Studios mules in September 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to sneakers, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum is a big fan of her Alexander McQueen oversize sole shoes. The white sneakers feature a platform for a boost of height and an iridescent tab at the back for a metallic pop; they can be purchased on Farfetch.com for $530.

katie holmes, denim, white sneakers, chanel, new york
Katie Holmes steps out in New York on March 27 in a denim ensemble and Alexander McQueen sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see all of Katie Holmes’ favorite shoe styles.

