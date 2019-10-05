From Mom Mules to Uggs: The Shoes Katie Holmes Loves

When it comes to footwear, Katie Holmes isn’t afraid to experiment — but she also has her old standbys.

As a New Yorker, the 40-year-old actress is often out and about in the streets. In cooler weather, she likes to keep cozy in shearling-lined Ugg boots ($160 from Nordstrom.com). The sheepskin boots are a favorite for teaming with sweats on early morning winter coffee runs.

Katie Holmes sipping a coffee in Uggs and sweats in New York in April 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

In warmer weather, Holmes is a big proponent of open-toed silhouettes. She stepped out several times in Gianvito Rossi high-heeled thong sandals ($695 on Net-a-Porter.com) this summer.

Katie Holmes wearing a striped dress with high-heeled thong sandals in New York on Aug. 18. CREDIT: Splash News

Thong high heels aren’t everyone’s cup of tea — the style went away by the mid ’00s and is thought by many to be “ugly.” Nonetheless, the ’90s favorite has made a comeback this year, this time with a sleeker silhouette.

Katie Holmes wears high-heeled thong sandals out with daughter Suri in New York on Aug. 27. CREDIT: MEGA Holmes has favored another ’90s comeback: the mom mule. She has a black leather Acne Studios pair (available on Mytheresa.com for $480) that she likes to team with jeans for a look straight out of the pre-Y2K years.

Katie Holmes wearing a trench coat and Acne Studios mules in September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to sneakers, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum is a big fan of her Alexander McQueen oversize sole shoes. The white sneakers feature a platform for a boost of height and an iridescent tab at the back for a metallic pop; they can be purchased on Farfetch.com for $530.

Katie Holmes steps out in New York on March 27 in a denim ensemble and Alexander McQueen sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

